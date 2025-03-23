Big D and the Kids Table's Ben Basile Shares New Solo Song '74 Leonard Street'

(Earshot) Ben Basile, best known for his work with Big D and the Kids Table, is thrilled to announce the release of his new single, "74 Leonard Street", the second track from his debut solo album, 'Benergy', set to drop May 2nd via Sleep Walk Sounds.
A heartfelt tribute to the legendary Knitting Factory venue in Manhattan, "74 Leonard Street" reflects on the golden era of ska shows that shaped Basile's musical journey. "I wrote this as a tribute to the old Knitting Factory when it was still in Manhattan in the early 2000s," says Basile. "It was at this venue that my love and appreciation for the genre grew even deeper. This was where I first saw many artists who would influence my career: The Skatalites, New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble, Pilfers, Westbound Train, and Victor Rice. Fast forward ten years, and I would later have the chance to perform with both New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble and the Pilfers!"
The single features standout performances from longtime musical collaborators Matt Garrison (Saxophone) and Vince Tampio (Trumpet), delivering a vibrant sound that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the genre.
'Benergy', the album's title, originated from a lighthearted moment with one of Basile's bass students. "When I play ska punk, like with Big D and The Kids Table, it's all about playing on top, playing with momentum and energy. Pushing the music the entire time," Basile explains. His student's response? "Benergy?"-a phrase that stuck and ultimately became the album's name.
KISS To Reunite For Special Unmasked Performance?- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025- more
Gene Simmons Cancels Several Tour Dates- Ivan Moody Joins The Funeral Portrait For 'Holy Water' Video- Guns N' Roses- More Additions To Vans Warped Tour- more
NSYNC and Vevo Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Bye Bye Bye' For 25th- Jack Harlow Teams With Doja Cat For 'Just Us'- Akon- more
Parker McCollum Announces Fall Tour Dates- Thomas Rhett Teams With Lanie Gardner For 'What Could Go Right'- Eric Church- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
DED Team With Chris Motionless For 'Until I Die'
Paul McCartney Celebrates Wings' Venus and Mars Reissue With 4K Remastered Videos
Jack Russell and Tracii Guns Record Store Day Vinyl Announced
Tommy Emmanuel Shares 'Windy And Warm' Live Video
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025
Social Distortion Icon Mike Ness To Receive Special Honor
Hippie Death Cult Preview New Live Album With 'Toxic Annihilator' Video
Watch Dillon Francis and Albert Hype Go Pop Punk With Sorry My Love