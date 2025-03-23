De La Soul Expand 'The Grind Date' For 20th Anniversary

(Jensen) To commemorate the 20th anniversary of De La Soul's seventh studio album, The Grind Date, the group releases a special package of the original album on vinyl and CD including bonus tracks and instrumental versions via BMG.
The Grind Date, originally released in 2004, showcases the platinum-selling, GRAMMY Award-winning groups signature blend of clever lyrics, innovative production, and a mix of playful and introspective themes including a plethora of featured artists such as the late MF Doom, Ghostface Killah, Carl Thomas and Common.
CD/LP packages are available here for purchase. The limited edition 140g splatter double vinyl includes the original album bolstered with four instrumental versions of the leading tracks. Meanwhile the CD in addition to the instrumentals also includes two never before released tracks, "Bigger" and "Respect" both of which were recorded during the same sessions as The Grind Date.
"With the 20th Anniversary of Grind Date we just feel blessed in knowing that we put together this album that, right now, with its re-release feels fresh, it doesn't feel outdated, the lyrics feel relevant," says Posdnuos (Pos). "It really feels good to know that with the re-release of this album it takes myself and Mase back to knowing that this album was the first album done outside of our Tommy Boy relationship and it stands the test of time alongside that catalog, so yeah it's a blessing."
The Grind Date 20th Anniversary Tracklisting
1. The Future
2. Verbal Clap
3. Much More (feat. Yummy)
4. Shopping Bags (She Got From You)
5. The Grind Date
6. Church
7. Doo Good In Church (Skit)
8. It's Like That (feat. Carl Thomas)
9. He Comes (feat. Ghostface Killah)
10. Days of Our Lives (feat. Common)
11. Come On Down (feat. Flavor Flav)
12. No (feat. Butta Verses)
13. Rock Co. Kane Flow (feat. MF DOOM)
14. Shoomp (feat. Sean Paul)
Bonus Tracks
1. Bigger (feat. Choklate)
2. Respect
3. Verbal Clap (Instrumental)
4. Shopping Bags (She Got From You) (Instrumental)
5. The Grind Date (Instrumental)
6. Days of Our Lives (feat. Common) (Instrumental)
