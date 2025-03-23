FLO Shares 'Get It Till I'm Gone' Remix Featuring Chy Cartier

(Republic) FLO releases an official remix to "Get It Till I'm Gone" featuring rising British rapper Chy Cartier, lifted from their critically acclaimed debut album Access All Areas.

Following a surprise joint performance earlier this month, FLO has released the hotly anticipated remix to fan-favourite album track "Get It Till I'm Gone," featuring rising rap artist Chy Cartier. The remix unites two trailblazing Black British artists who are shaping the future of UK Rap and R&B, for a powerful anthem of self-worth and undeniable confidence. Chy's razor-sharp lyricism blends effortlessly with FLO's signature vocals and harmonies, injecting the already standout track with bold new energy and intensity.

Speaking about the remix FLO said: "We're so excited about this collab. Chy is a very special artist and exactly what the industry needs! We're so happy that she added her signature flair to one of our favourite songs from AAA. BAP BAP BAP!"

Chy Cartier added: "As soon as I heard 'GITIG,' I knew I had to hop on it. FLO brings that real R&B vibe, so I had to match that energy in my own way. My verse is about a guy moving mad, catching attitudes like he's the one in his feelings, then trying to spin back when it's too late. You know I had to do my big one and keep it all the way real!"

The remix follows an incredible year for FLO, who released their debut album Access All Areas this past November. The album became the highest charting album for a British R&B girl group in 23 years, with The New York Times hailing them a "girl group for the new generation". Alongside a Top 3 chart position in the UK, the trio debuted on Billboard Top 200, and achieved over 605 million all-time global streams under their belt. The well-received debut album saw Pitchfork give the album an 8/10 rating stating, "The UK trio's debut delivers a confident vision of what a modern girl group can be: tender, headstrong, and unified, with a clear point of view and harmonies for days." The Times and NME gave the album stellar 4* ratings, with NME labelling it as "a front row seat to the next big thing" whilst their cover story for Dazed called Access All Areas "a debut...that delivers on the promise of their hype".

Next month, FLO will embark on their highly anticipated "Access All Areas" tour. Kicking off in North America, the 27-date tour marks their biggest yet and will see them play sold-out shows in New York, Atlanta, Toronto and more. Rescheduled UK and European dates will be announced soon.

North America Tour Dates

Apr 9th - Emo's - Austin, TX

Apr 11th - South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX

Apr 12th - House of Blues - Houston, TX

Apr 15th - Revolution Live - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Apr 16th - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL

Apr 18th - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

Apr 19th - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

Apr 21st - Brooklyn Paramount Theater - Brooklyn, NY

Apr 22nd - Brooklyn Paramount Theater - Brooklyn, NY [SOLD OUT]

Apr 23rd - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

Apr 25th - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD [SOLD OUT]

Apr 26th - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

Apr 28th - Citizens House of Blues - Boston, MA

Apr 28th - M Telus - Montreal, QC

May 1st - History - Toronto, ON

May - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

May 3rd - Saint Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

May 6th - The Fillmore Minneapolis - Minneapolis, MN

May 8th - Summit - Denver, CO

May 10th - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

May 11th - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

May 12th - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

May 15th - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

May 16th - The Showbox Sodo - Seattle, WA

May 18th - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

May 20th - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA

May 22th - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

Festival Dates:

June 14th - Parklife - Manchester, UK

July 12th - Lollapalooza - Berlin, DE

July 19th - Somerset House - London, UK

