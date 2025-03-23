Hannah Anders Invites Fans To 'Paint the Town' With New Party Anthem

(PN) Hannah Anders brings listeners another party anthem with her latest single "Paint The Town." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
This songs driving country instrumentation paired with Hannah's delicate Dolly Parton-like vocal performance bring listeners a familiar sound that is lost in modern country radio. With southern rock elements such as tasteful guitar licks and strong pounding drums, Hannah further feeds listeners who miss real, fiery women's country.
With lyrics such as "Alarm clock starts a buzzin' / I fall out of bed / The morning reeks of passion, whiskey and regret / I stumble to the kitchen
/ For black coffee and a cigarette," Hannah sets up a strong image for listeners. She uses her storytelling songwriting to share about her wild night out. She ties it together at the end of the chorus with a strong hook; "We don't paint the town red
/ We make it bleed." These party girl lyrics paired with the song's upbeat instrumentation make the perfect honky-tonk anthem.
