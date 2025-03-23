Imminent Sonic Destruction Reveal New Single 'No One'

(FP) Progressive super metallers Imminent Sonic Destruction are excited to release their new single "No One" from their upcoming album 'Floodgate', releasing on April 25th. The new single is accompanied by a playthrough video featuring guitarist Tony Piccoli and keyboardist Pete Hopersberger.

On the single, guitarist/vocalist Tony Piccoli shares: "I wanted to write something that was aggressive, and utilized the 7 string guitar. (GCGCFAD for those NERDS that were wondering). Musically, I wanted some speed, a lot of double bass, and screamy higher pitched vocals. NAILED IT. Lyrically, I wanted the song to be simple; 'No One gives a damn!' and it's true. Scream till your blue in the face about something you care about, share your political opinion, opine about your favorite progressive supermetal band...no one cares! 'They never have, and they never will,' and that's OK. Now grab your guitar, play some aggressive sh*t, and have some fun with it for YOU."

About the video, Piccoli adds: "It's totally goofy, and a great showcase of my skills of hiding my gut behind a SICK looking Jackson guitar (sponsor me, please). Pete joined me for a guitar/keyboard playthrough because I figured this song had the most going on and was worthy of a video. The guys at Akuro Productions did a great job filming and editing. Enjoy all my very dumb faces, and don't be afraid to DM me for personal guitar lessons. (I definitely nailed all the guitar bits in one take). Send the video to your friends, and help us get to 100K views, thanks."

