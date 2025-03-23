James Hype Delivers 'Don't Wake Me Up'

(Republic) James Hype, the UK's most pioneering and skilled international DJ, has released his new single, "Don't Wake Me Up". A soaring, euphoric anthem, "Don't Wake Me Up" boasts massive synths and a delicate, dreamlike vocal that will surely elevate ravers into another dimension.
On the single, James said "'Don't Wake Me Up' is the song I've been trying to write for almost 10 years. When I drop it in sets, people react like they've known it for years. It feels like an evolution of all the music I've made up until this point".
The new single follows some major moments for Hype, including the return of his hugely popular and eagerly anticipated live streams, first launched during lockdown. Every Friday in February, he took to YouTube for high-energy, engaging, DJ sets.
Earlier this year, James announced the return of "Our House," the now well-established joint club concept with fellow global superstars and collaborators Meduza. This summer, they're taking over the iconic Hï Ibiza every Monday for 16 weeks from June to September. Previously held in the Club Room, Our House now moves to the Theatre-promising an even bigger, more electrifying experience.
With more huge releases on the way and some of his biggest UK headline shows and festival slots yet to be announced, this is shaping up to be a huge year for James. And while his new single is titled "Don't Wake Me Up," there'll be no sleeping on what 2025 has to offer.
