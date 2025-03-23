Kevian Kraemer Laments Impending Breakup With 'Forever' Video

(Atlantic) Kevian Kraemer returns today with his latest single, "Forever," and music video. Written just prior to the end of a year-and-a-half-long relationship, "Forever" captures what the 18-year-old Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist never said but always felt - a blend of raw, unfiltered emotion, paired with the inevitable heartbreak you see coming but can't prevent.
"This song's pretty f***ed up to be honest," says Kraemer. "I wrote this song a month before my relationship of a year and a half ended because I felt it dying but I didn't know who to tell. This girl and I grew up together from 16 to 18 and we've seen each other change throughout that and have done so much together; with that said I didn't actually like who she turned into, or maybe she was really that way all along I don't know. The lyrics in this song are the words that I never told her but I wish she heard."
Produced by SameSame (a.k.a. Blake Mares and Rob Cohen, known for their work with Portugal. The Man, Cage the Elephant, Beyonce, Rihanna, Shawn Mendes, Young the Giant, and more), "Forever" continues a banner year for Kraemer following last month's release of "Don't You Dare." The latter became an immediate fan favorite thanks in part to a string of posts across Kraemer's popular social media, and was accompanied by an official music video directed by Jack Alexander Cohen.
