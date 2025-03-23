LEPROUS' 'The Congregation' Coming To Vinyl For 10th Anniversary

(RAM) While Norwegian Rock outfit LEPROUS continue to promote their recently released 8th studio album "Melodies Of Atonement" and have just returned home from an extensive tour across Latin America, it's time to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the band's outstanding "The Congregation" album with a vinyl re-press edition out May 23rd, 2025 via InsideOut Music.

Originally released in May 2015, "The Congregation", the 4th studio album by LEPROUS, was mixed by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Katatonia, etc.) and will now be available as Gatefold deep blood red 2LP on 180g vinyl.

In other news, LEPROUS are set to return to North America for comprehensive touring again next month, where they will also play a handful of selected "The Congregation" 10th Anniversary sets. Here is a list of all the upcoming dates, also including a string of European festival appearances:

North America - with WHEEL:

04.10. - ST. PETERSBURG, FL (USA) - Jannus Live

04.11. - ATLANTA, GA (USA) - The Masquerade

04.12. - CINCINNATI, OH (USA) - Bogart's

04.13. - ST. LOUIS, MO (USA) - Delmar Hall

04.14. - LAWRENCE, KS (USA) - Granada Theater

04.15. - BOULDER, CO (USA) - Boulder Theater *

04.17. - TUCSON, AZ (USA) - Rialto Theatre

04.18. - LOS ANGELES, CA (USA) - Regent Theater *

04.19. - SACRAMENTO, CA (USA) - Ace of Spades

04.21. - PORTLAND, OR (USA) - Wonder Ballroom

04.22. - SEATTLE, WA (USA) - Neptune

04.23. - VANCOUVER, BC (Canada) - Vogue Theatre

04.25. - CALGARY, AB (Canada) - Palace Theatre

04.26. - EDMONTON, AB (Canada) - Starlite Room

04.28. - WINNIPEG, MB (Canada) - Park Theatre

04.30. - MILWAUKEE, WI (USA) - Turner Hall Ballroom

05.01. - INDIANAPOLIS, IN (USA) - Hi-Fi

05.02. - ST. CHARLES, IL (USA) - Arcada Theatre *

05.03. - COLUMBUS, OH (USA) - Newport Music Hall

05.05. - OTTAWA, ON (Canada) - Bronson Centre Theatre

05.06. - QUEBEC CITY, QC (Canada) - Theatre Capitole

05.07. - MONTREAL, QC (Canada) - Beanfield Theatre *

05.08. - NEW HAVEN, CT (USA) - Toad's Place

05.09. - RED BANK, NJ (USA) - The Vogel

05.10. - SOMERVILLE, MA (USA) - Somerville Theatre *

05.12. - WASHINGTON, DC (USA) - 9:30 Club

05.13. - CARRBORO, NC (USA) - Cat's Cradle

* - Special "The Congregation" 10th Anniversary shows!

LEPROUS at European Festivals:

21.06. CLISSON (France) - Hellfest

27.06. TALLINN (Estonia) - Talinn Rock Festival

28.06. CARTAGENA (Spain) - Rock Imperium

06.07. ISTANBUL (Turkey) - Headbanger's Weekend

18.07. BONTIDA (Romania) - Electric Castle

07.08. JAROMER (Czech Republic) - Brutal Assault

08.08. Cercoux (France) - Festival 666

09.08. KORTRIJK (Belgium) - Alcatraz Open Air

14.08. BRISTOL (UK) - Arctangent

15.08. FRANCAVILLA (Italy) - Frantic Fest

16.08. CHARLEVILLE-MEZIERES (France) - Cabaret Vert

And many more dates to be announced soon...

LEPROUS - "The Congregation (10th Anniversary Edition)" (70:55 min.)

LP 1 - Side A

1. The Price (05:14)

2. Third Law (06:18)

3. Rewind (07:07)

LP 1 - Side B

1. The Flood (07:51)

2. Triumphant (04:25)

3. Within My Fence (03:16)

LP 2 - Side C:

1. Red (06:35)

2. Slave (06:37)

3. Moon (07:13)

LP 2 - Side D:

1. Down (06:26)

2. Lower (04:34)

3. Pixel (05:15) *** Bonus Track

