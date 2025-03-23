LEPROUS' 'The Congregation' Coming To Vinyl For 10th Anniversary

(RAM) While Norwegian Rock outfit LEPROUS continue to promote their recently released 8th studio album "Melodies Of Atonement" and have just returned home from an extensive tour across Latin America, it's time to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the band's outstanding "The Congregation" album with a vinyl re-press edition out May 23rd, 2025 via InsideOut Music.
Originally released in May 2015, "The Congregation", the 4th studio album by LEPROUS, was mixed by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Katatonia, etc.) and will now be available as Gatefold deep blood red 2LP on 180g vinyl.
In other news, LEPROUS are set to return to North America for comprehensive touring again next month, where they will also play a handful of selected "The Congregation" 10th Anniversary sets. Here is a list of all the upcoming dates, also including a string of European festival appearances:
North America - with WHEEL:
04.10. - ST. PETERSBURG, FL (USA) - Jannus Live
04.11. - ATLANTA, GA (USA) - The Masquerade
04.12. - CINCINNATI, OH (USA) - Bogart's
04.13. - ST. LOUIS, MO (USA) - Delmar Hall
04.14. - LAWRENCE, KS (USA) - Granada Theater
04.15. - BOULDER, CO (USA) - Boulder Theater *
04.17. - TUCSON, AZ (USA) - Rialto Theatre
04.18. - LOS ANGELES, CA (USA) - Regent Theater *
04.19. - SACRAMENTO, CA (USA) - Ace of Spades
04.21. - PORTLAND, OR (USA) - Wonder Ballroom
04.22. - SEATTLE, WA (USA) - Neptune
04.23. - VANCOUVER, BC (Canada) - Vogue Theatre
04.25. - CALGARY, AB (Canada) - Palace Theatre
04.26. - EDMONTON, AB (Canada) - Starlite Room
04.28. - WINNIPEG, MB (Canada) - Park Theatre
04.30. - MILWAUKEE, WI (USA) - Turner Hall Ballroom
05.01. - INDIANAPOLIS, IN (USA) - Hi-Fi
05.02. - ST. CHARLES, IL (USA) - Arcada Theatre *
05.03. - COLUMBUS, OH (USA) - Newport Music Hall
05.05. - OTTAWA, ON (Canada) - Bronson Centre Theatre
05.06. - QUEBEC CITY, QC (Canada) - Theatre Capitole
05.07. - MONTREAL, QC (Canada) - Beanfield Theatre *
05.08. - NEW HAVEN, CT (USA) - Toad's Place
05.09. - RED BANK, NJ (USA) - The Vogel
05.10. - SOMERVILLE, MA (USA) - Somerville Theatre *
05.12. - WASHINGTON, DC (USA) - 9:30 Club
05.13. - CARRBORO, NC (USA) - Cat's Cradle
* - Special "The Congregation" 10th Anniversary shows!
LEPROUS at European Festivals:
21.06. CLISSON (France) - Hellfest
27.06. TALLINN (Estonia) - Talinn Rock Festival
28.06. CARTAGENA (Spain) - Rock Imperium
06.07. ISTANBUL (Turkey) - Headbanger's Weekend
18.07. BONTIDA (Romania) - Electric Castle
07.08. JAROMER (Czech Republic) - Brutal Assault
08.08. Cercoux (France) - Festival 666
09.08. KORTRIJK (Belgium) - Alcatraz Open Air
14.08. BRISTOL (UK) - Arctangent
15.08. FRANCAVILLA (Italy) - Frantic Fest
16.08. CHARLEVILLE-MEZIERES (France) - Cabaret Vert
And many more dates to be announced soon...
LEPROUS - "The Congregation (10th Anniversary Edition)" (70:55 min.)
LP 1 - Side A
1. The Price (05:14)
2. Third Law (06:18)
3. Rewind (07:07)
LP 1 - Side B
1. The Flood (07:51)
2. Triumphant (04:25)
3. Within My Fence (03:16)
LP 2 - Side C:
1. Red (06:35)
2. Slave (06:37)
3. Moon (07:13)
LP 2 - Side D:
1. Down (06:26)
2. Lower (04:34)
3. Pixel (05:15) *** Bonus Track
