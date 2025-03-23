Loco Dice Mixes Things Up With The Martinez Brothers and Trinidad James For 'Juice'

(ICLG) German DJ and producer Loco Dice endeavors to push boundaries of both house and techno while staying true to his hip-hop origins on his newest single "Juice" with The Martinez Brothers and Trinidad James.

"Juice" follows up his recent release "Ice Cold Dealer" featuring German rap-legend Haftbefehl and is the latest offering from Loco Dice's upcoming album Purple Jam set for release on May 23. Known for redefining genres and elevating the dancefloor experience, Loco Dice delivers another dynamic release. Loco Dice and The Martinez Brothers are set to celebrate their collaboration at Miami Music Week as they close Space on March 27th. As a major highlight of their year, the duo will also perform back-to-back on the Quasar stage at Coachella.

Loco Dice comments on collaborating with The Martinez Brothers: "The first time I heard and saw The Martinez Brothers, it felt like they were my little nephews. It was as if we'd grown up in the same neighborhood - even though the Bronx is a world away from Flingern. The swag, the music, the history... we learned from the best, and now we're here to pass it on to the next generation. Our back-to-back sets are always full of laughs, cracked jokes, and digging up rare tracks ripped straight from wax".

Loco Dice explains how he connected with Trinidad James for "Juice": "'All Gold Everything' hooked me, but it was the 'Work' remix that turned me into a fan. His voice and unique style were the perfect match for this track". Trinidad James reflects on the collaboration: "Every song is a Roll of the Dice, but if you can make the people dance, feel good, or GO LOCO, we did our job."

The Martinez Brothers are two of the most consistent and recognizable names in the world of house and techno. Born and raised in New York, the brothers were introduced to disco and house music by their father from a young age. Their lean, club-focused productions have earned them global acknowledgement, from their breakout track "H2 Da Izzo" in 2012 to their 2023 release "PFW." In addition to their own music, they are the proud founders of their label, Cuttin' Headz. Now, The Martinez Brothers are returning to the studio, bringing forth a massive new collaboration that will dominate dance floors worldwide.

Trinidad James is a Trinidadian-American rapper, songwriter, and music video director. He first gained recognition with his 2012 debut single "All Gold Everything" which charted in the top 40 of the US Billboard Hot 100. Beyond his own releases. James has also co-written global hits as "Uptown Funk" and "Barbie Dreams," solidifying his presence in the music industry.

Related Stories

News > Loco Dice