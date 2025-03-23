Lucie Silvas' 'My Old Habits' Given 90s Pop Country Makeover By Fancy Hagood

(MPG) Fancy Hagood delivers a '90s-pop-country take on Lucie Silvas' "My Old Habits." The latest bonus track from his upcoming American Spirit: The Last Drag, a deluxe version of Fancy's acclaimed 2024 album, "My Old Habits" brings the American Spirit story full-circle. The song release comes on the tails of Fancy receiving two nominations at this year's A2IM Libera Awards for Country Record and Self Released Record Of The Year.

Fancy on his "My Old Habits" cover: "One of my nearest and dearest friends and also one of my favorite artists is Lucie Silvas. When deciding songs for the deluxe album, I knew I wanted to cover her song 'My Old Habits,' because it's been a favorite song of mine forever. I remember hearing Lucie and her band rehearse this song in the hallway before a set at the iconic Red Rocks, and I've been in love with it ever since.This song really got me through where I was emotionally during the making of American Spirit and just felt completely right to help tell the full story."

In addition to "My Old Habits," American Spirit: The Last Drag also includes a timely and powerful cover of The SteelDrivers' "Where Rainbows Never Die" feat. Mindy Smith and Maia Sharp, as well as three new originals, including "The Mountains" feat. John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) as producer/guitarist. Fancy announced the deluxe last month with Rolling Stone and released a campy "Goodbye Earl"-themed music video for his song "Isn't That Life" feat. Michelle Branch. The news comes at the top of what is already a banner year for Fancy, who was recently on the cover of Nashville Scene's Country Music Almanac, with the outlet proclaiming "In 2025, we will need country artists who are unapologetically themselves - like Fancy Hagood." He also just received the HRC Visibility Award, presented to him by eight-time Grammy winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves, and he will hit the road in April for his first headlining tour.

Marking both a return and an arrival, American Spirit is the album Fancy dreamed of creating when he first arrived in Nashville at age 17. Though he was initially turned away as an openly queer country artist, Fancy has since found himself embraced by a range of prolific musicians - he's collaborated with Kacey Musgraves ("Blue Dream Baby") and Orville Peck ("Rhinestone Cowboy"), Brandi Carlile called him an "artist to watch," and Elton John has declared "We need more people like Fancy." Fancy recently opened up about his journey in this extensive Variety feature, and he performed several of the new songs for a Holler Nashville Session, garnering praise for his "powerful storytelling ability and his captivating, sinuous vocals."

Fancy Hagood 2025 Tour Dates

April 17 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge

April 18 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

April 23 - Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN

April 25 - Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest

April 27 - Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

April 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

April 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live

April 30 - Boston, MA @ Middle East Cafe

May 2 - Chicago, IL @ Carol's Pub

May 3 - St. Louis, MO @ Duck Room

May 4 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl

May 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Eddie's Attic

May 9 - Miramar, FL @ Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend

Aug 22-24 - Lutterworth, England @ The Long Road Festival

