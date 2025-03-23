Lucie Sue Share 'Hush' Ahead Of Hellfest Debut

(Speakeasy) Lucie Sue, the female-fronted French rock band who are set to make their festival debut this June at Hellfest, have released a second single in advance of their anticipated late Summer debut full-length album, unveiling "Hush" and an accompanying video.

The Antoine Doyen-directed video, which was shot in an abandoned and untouched '70s era hotel, features two mischievous children wreaking havoc and making their mother's life hell.

"Hush," which features driving riffs overlaid with powerful, infectious vocals, relays the chaotic struggle of a single mother on the verge of a nervous breakdown, facing the rebellion of her children. Lucie Sue explains: "'Hush' is meant to be taken with a pinch of salt. I reject the idea of 'parental sacrifice' or 'compromise,' which creates unnecessary guilt. Kids should know how to cook, get around and organize themselves, forging a strong character."

Lucie Sue previously released the song, and hockey-infused video, for "Battlestation." New Noise said the track is "unapologetically fierce" and speaks to "femme empowerment," while Riff Magazine said the track is "for those of us who always wished grunge was more metal," and in Lucie Sue's native France, Rolling Stone said the music is "direct and powerful, it mixes modern and vintage influences without forgetting the musician's signature style..."

Related Stories

News > Lucie Sue