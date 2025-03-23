Macie Stewart Shares 'I Forget How to Remember My Dreams (ft. Lia Kohl)'

(twnty three) Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist, composer, songwriter, and improviser Macie Stewart releases When the Distance is Blue, her debut album for International Anthem, on LP, CD, and digital download (with streaming available April 10). Accompanying the release is the second streaming single, "I Forget How to Remember My Dreams."

"I Forget How to Remember My Dreams" features longtime collaborator and cellist Lia Kohl, while Stewart blends intricate chamber music with folky ambient soundscapes and field recordings to build her own wistful sonic world; one that's reminiscent of Philip Glass, Steve Reich, or Arvo Part.

Long-heralded in musician circles for her versatility, Stewart stands as a distinguished, go-to collaborator across genre and style, with a collaborative CV that reads like a dream year-end list - performing strings for Makaya McCraven, Damon Locks, or Japanese Breakfast; singing harmonies with Tweedy; arranging for Alabaster DePlume, Resavoir, Mannequin Pussy, or SZA; co-leading the jagged art-rock experimentation of Finom, her duo with songwriter Sima Cunningham. Her varied-yet-distinct sound has led to a name recognition that goes beyond the devoted liner note enthusiast, with Pitchfork saying "Macie Stewart has had a hand in making some of the best tracks of the past five years transcendent."

Stewart describes When the Distance is Blue as "a love letter to the moments we spend in-between." The album draws its title from Rebecca Solnit's book of essays, A Field Guide to Getting Lost. Stewart, too, contends with the longing for all that lies out of reach, and gives shape to that longing throughout this contemplative collection with a musical lexicon which lands somewhere between Alvin Curran's Songs and Views from the Magnetic Garden and Claire Rousay's A Softer Focus. Here Stewart creates a striking and cinematic work through collages of prepared piano, field recordings from her various travels, and string quartet compositions featuring herself on violin, Whitney Johnson (aka Matchesse) on viola, Lia Kohl on cello, and Zach Moore on double bass.

Macie Stewart will also be on tour in support of the album this spring, with the When the Distance is Blue live ensemble featuring the string quartet heard on the record. See all dates and find tickets below - more shows TBA.

