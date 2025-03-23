Moneybagg Yo Returns With 'Close The Door' Video

(ICLG) Moneybagg Yo returns with his introspective new single "Close the Door." With the new track, Bagg offers a personal glimpse at the heaviness and history behind his rise to stardom, rapping "I done ran through bout 2 or 3 million and I spent it all on drank. They told me go hard or go home, I switched the rules and went hard in the paint."

Bagg reminds us of the legacy he's been building, especially on the heels of his 2024 album, SPEAK NOW and the deluxe follow-up, SPEAK NOW OR.... With over 29 tracks, he both leaned into his Memphis roots (with songs like the Three 6 Mafia-referencing "BUSSIN" featuring Rob49) and flexed his versatility via collabs like "WHISKEY WHISKEY" with Morgan Wallen and "DRUNK OFF U" with Chris Brown. Lil Durk, BossMan Dlow, GloRilla, YTB Fatt, and others stopped in, too. The set was Bagg's fifth official album and 10th project to make the Billboard 200's Top 20.

Over the past several years, Bagg has earned chart placements, critical love, and success in the streets with his inimitable delivery, emotional honesty, raw storytelling, and creative instincts. One of the most consistent doing it, he's been dropping mixtapes since 2012, first becoming a regional legend-in-the-making before entering the global stage across a series of proper albums culminating in his 2021 blockbuster No. 1 debut, A Gangsta's Pain, led by his triple-Platinum smash hits "Wockesha," and "Time Today." Ahead of SPEAK NOW, he shared the Hard to Love mixtape (with Future team-up "Keep It Low") and lent his outsize talent to collective showcases like CMG's star-studded Gangsta Art series and N-Less Entertainment's We Connected.

