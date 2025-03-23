Murder By Death Crowdfunding Their Final Album

(CCM) Celebrated indie-rock band Murder By Death have just announced its Kickstarter for Egg & Dart, the band's final album seeing a summer 2025 release. Arguably the band's most sad and beautiful to date, Egg & Dart also presents generous moments of triumph, desolation, horror and joy. Within the collection, the band explores - musically and lyrically - the challenges of letting go and moving onto the next phase. A reference to an architectural motif popular since Greek and Roman times, often used in columns and still seen today in furniture, trim and molding, the title represents the duality of life (the egg) and death (the arrow). Once you know about it, you see it everywhere. And it seemed fitting for an album of songs about goodbyes.

"If you're new to Murder By Death, we've been making spooky gothic-western indie for 25 years, starting out playing hundreds of shows in basements, DIY spaces, bars and small clubs," the band says. "We have always had a very hands-on approach: this album is completely self-released, and we have assembled a team of a ton of great folks to help us work it. We will be running and fulfilling this Kickstarter ourselves, as we always have, and we continue to work directly with the artists and manufacturers to make the coolest, most ethically sourced stuff we can come up with!"

Special edition Egg & Dart vinyl, merchandise, live recordings, bonus tracks, test pressings, boxed set bundles and much more can be found via Murder By Death's Kickstarter page here.

Additionally, Murder By Death also announced its farewell tour that will span June through November across the U.S. and parts of Canada and the UK. The extensive run will honor a rewarding career spent on the road with support from Laura Jane Grace, William Elliott Whitmore, AJJ, Shawn James, BJ Barham and J Roddy Walston in select markets.

Murder By Death will be making the following appearances on its farewell tour in 2025. Dates below.

Jun-07 - Bloomington, IN - Granfalloon Festival

Jun-19 - Newport, KY - Southgate House *

Jun-20 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall *

Jun-21 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

Jun-22 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD *

Jun-23 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater *

Jun-25 - Norwalk CT - District Music Hall *

Jun-26 - Portland, ME - State Theatre *

Jun-27 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club *

Jun-28 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *

Jun-29 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes *

Jul-01 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop * (SOLD OUT)

Jul-02 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop * (SOLD OUT)

Jul-04 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns !

Jul-05 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns * (SOLD OUT)

Jul-09 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power * (NEW SHOW ADDED)

Jul-10 - Baltimore, MD - Union Craft Brewing *

Jul-11 - Washington, DC - Black Cat *

Jul-12 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

Jul-13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls *

Jul-15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme * (SOLD OUT)

Jul-16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

Jul-17 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

Jul-18 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

Jul-19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Jul-20 - Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow Barnstormers * (SOLD OUT)

Aug-21 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre * (NEW SHOW ADDED)

Aug-22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre * (NEW SHOW ADDED)

Aug-23 - Fr. Collins, CO - Tour de Fat (NEW SHOW ADDED)

Sep-21 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees (NEW SHOW ADDED)

Sep-27 - London, UK - Islington Hall

Oct-15 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall ^ (SOLD OUT)

Oct-16 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall ^

Oct-17 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ! (SOLD OUT)

Oct-18 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up !

Oct-19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Depot !

Oct-20 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall !

Oct-22 - Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theatre ! (NEW SHOW ADDED)

Oct-23 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile $

Oct-24 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile !

Oct-25 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall !

Oct-26 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall $

Oct-28 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre !

Oct-29 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theatre !

Oct-30 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up !

Oct-31 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's !

Nov-01 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren !

Nov-02 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot !

Nov-05 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater !

Nov-06 - Austin, TX - Mohawk !

Nov-07 - Austin, TX - Mohawk !

Nov-08 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater !

Nov-10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Nov-11 - Orlando, FL - The Social #

Nov-13 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Nov-14 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle# (SOLD OUT)

Nov-15 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall #%

* w/ Laura Jane Grace

^ w/ William Elliott Whitmore

! w/ AJJ

$ w/ Shawn James

# w/ BJ Barham

% w/ J Roddy Walston

