NAV and Metro Boomin Unleash 'Real Me' Video

(Republic) Chart-topping rapper, producer, and XO artist NAV announced his highly anticipated new album, OMW2 REXDALE, earlier this week, and today he's back with the first single from it. On "Real Me," NAV and Metro Boomin reconnect, crafting an atmospheric pocket that feels like a world of its own. The accompanying Hidji-directed (Future, Latto, 21 Savage, Nas) video showcases the duo donned in XO chains and exquisite stylings, captured through stunning cinematography.
"Real Me" marks their first collaboration since "Calling" from the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack-a massive hit that has amassed over half a billion streams. The single follows the final album trailer, where NAV wakes up in his childhood bedroom before being pulled through a surreal plane into an interstellar-like dimension.
NAV, who made his India performance debut in Mumbai late last year, has been one of the most successful artists of the past decade. Since joining XO-led by The Weeknd-he became the label's first official signee in 2016. He has since garnered 9 billion global streams, 11 million RIAA-certified digital units, four RIAA Gold albums, and 11 Hot 100 hits.
His last album, Demons Protected By Angels, released in September 2022, debuted at #1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap charts with over 275 million streams globally, marking NAV's third #1 album and fifth consecutive top 10 album in the U.S. He has reached the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 twice with Bad Habits (2019) and Good Intentions (2020).
