Reid Haughton Warns 'You Should Be Worried About Me'

(MPG) Nashville singer-songwriter Reid Haughton releases his soulful new track "You Should Be Worried About Me," a bluesy warning to good-for-nothing boyfriends everywhere. He uses his unassuming Alabama twang, a stirring organ and a menacing guitar to hammer his point across - telling us all not to count him out.

"'You Should Be Worried About Me' started with the keys part, and we all loved that feel and knew we wanted to write something to that," shares Haughton. "We wanted to craft a storyline that matched the confidence of the track, which is how we landed on the thought of the guy waiting his turn to treat a girl how she should've been treated all along. It's one of my favorite tracks I've ever recorded, and I'm really excited to get it out to the world."

The new track follows "The Wheel," his easygoing collaboration with fellow Alabama native Drake White that gave Haughton his biggest streaming week ever. Last year, he released his debut LP Higher Than 9, combining his classic country influences with the Southern rock he grew up on. The Sadler Vaden-produced album captures the freewheeling energy of a bar band and his quintessentially Deep South storytelling that only comes from someone raised just South of Muscle Shoals. The record garnered praise from MusicRow, Whiskey Riff and Holler who called it "an electrifying release, a crank-it-up collection of tunes all fueled by muddied blues rock and red-hot Southern soul."

Haughton cut his teeth playing college bars and has since spent years on the road supporting artists like Whiskey Myers and 49 Winchester. Most comfortable on a stage, Haughton always aims to preserve the raw, live band essence on his recorded music - letting his love of artists like the Grateful Dead and Jimi Hendrix shine through. Rolling Stone put it best when they said, "Haughton's brand of guitar-based country should satisfy a whole bunch, from Southern rock to mainstream country fans."

This month, Haughton will play Nashville's famed The Station Inn with Dan Alley and Kasey Tyndall before continuing his run with Hudson Westbrook. Later this year, he will play Whiskey Myers' Wiggy Thump Festival and Bourbon and Beyond. See below for a full list of dates or visit his website for more information.

2025 Tour Dates:

March 26 - Nashville, TN @ The Station Inn

April 10 - Ardmore, OK @ Heritage Hall *

April 11 - Monroe, LA @ Mustang Sally *

April 12 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans *

April 17 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement ^

May 3 - Birmingham, AL @ WORKPLAY ^

May 8 - Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock-n-Roll Chicken Shack

May 9 - Plano, TX @ Love & War In Texas

May 10 - Palestine, TX @ Wiggy Thump Festival

May 29 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 *

Mary 30 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

September 11 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon and Beyond

* - with Hudson Westbrook

^ - with Cameron Sacky Band

