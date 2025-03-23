Stream A Day To Remember's Big Ole Album Vol. 1

(Atlantic) A Day To Remember has released their new full length album - titled A Day To Remember's Big Ole Album Vol. 1 - on streaming services everywhere via Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Music Group.

Always looking to flip the script and chart their own path, the band shocked the system with a surprise, physical-first release of the album last month. The response was overwhelming with A Day To Remember's Big Ole Album Vol. 1 hitting #1 on Billboard's Rock Albums, Alternative Albums, and Hard Music Albums charts.

Perhaps even more impressively, the 12-track release also went to #5 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and debuted on the all genre Billboard 200 as the only title charting solely from physical album sales. To celebrate the new album, the band has been hosting fan events at independent retail stores across the country, most recently at Amoeba Records in Hollywood, CA, on Thursday night.

ADTR frontman Jeremy McKinnon co-produced A Day To Remember's Big Ole Album Vol. 1 alongside Drew Fulk a.k.a. WZRD BLD [Knocked Loose, Lil Wayne, Lil Peep] and Zakk Cervini [blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon, Poppy]. Other studio collaborators included Cody Quistad of Wage War, Will Putney [Body Count], and Colin Brittain [Linkin Park]. To celebrate the album's physical release, the band unveiled a pair of new tracks - "LeBron" and "Make It Make Sense" - to join previously released fan favorites "Miracle" and "Feedback," the latter of which marked the first new A Day To Remember music in two years.



