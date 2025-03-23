Stream B.U.G Antman's 'Y'all Ugly' EP

(Warner) Rising Atlanta artist B.U.G Antman unveils the Y'all Ugly EP, a psychedelic and groove-steeped trip through the aspirations, anxieties, and indulgences of a budding rap surrealist.

The immersive project is Antman's most hypnotic and colorful yet. The tracks zoom through sticky soundscapes, surprising samples, strange interludes, neon highs, and shadowy lows. Our hero is effortless with both melody and rhythm, tumbling bars, and perfectly placed ad-libs.

On the previously unheard "Tortoise," Antman rides a dark wave of gravity-free synth and skittering drums. Amid the unnerving atmosphere, his voice stays low to the ground, gravelly, as he stays focused on his grind: "One in the air, I'ma pop out this s--- like a tortoise / Never seen a drought, I ain't never seen a shortage / Bought it full price, I ain't never seen a mortgage, whoa."

Antman shared a message to accompany the EP: "I know the title is a bit confrontational, but there's a simple explanation! To me, accepting being ugly is analogous to accepting yourself fully and freely, warts and all, because regardless, 'u gotta love yourself' - u.g.l.y."

Sure enough, Y'all Ugly is often focused on winning but also unafraid to explore dark themes. Antman previewed the EP with a pair of singles: "145 mph," a woozy celebration of fast living that also tapped into the cost and coping that comes with the territory; and "Make Sense," a lush cut that champions self-expression, intense focus, and getting money. The latter came with a visual rollercoaster of a video (HERE) and transfixed tastemakers upon arrival. Billboard put the song on their "R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week." VIBE plugged it on "New Hip-Hop to Ride Out To." BET highlighted the single in their new music roundup. And Dirty Glove Bastard professed, "The psychedelic track showcases his magnetic charisma and innovative artistry."

Before that was the vibrant "Meltdown" and its appropriately drippy video. Throughout, though, Antman has continued to serve his fans - known as the "Colony" - a steady stream of music and visuals across his various social accounts, underscoring his outsized charisma, otherworldly talent, and commitment to world-building. Over the past few years, he's crawled his way to the top of the new Atlanta scene, developing his singular approach across a series of projects including Goats on a Cliff (2020), Trap Infested (2023), and I See Colors (2023).

Antman hit the gas heading into 2024 with his Bug EP, produced by Bakkwoods (SoFaygo, Lil Tecca, Ken Carson), but Y'all Ugly is an undeniable level-up - the sound of a one-of-one artist coming into his own auteurish vision. Stick around to see what B.U.G Antman dreams up next.

