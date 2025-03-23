Tash Sultana's New EP To Feature City and Colour Collaboration

(SRO) A decade into their evolution, multi-instrumentalist, engineer, producer, and entrepreneur Tash Sultana weaves nostalgia with newfound wisdom, as they reveal their forthcoming EP RETURN TO THE ROOTS out Friday, May 30.

Now Tash unveils the full tracklist for the EP, featuring a powerful collaboration with City and Colour. This standout track brings together two masterful storytellers, blending their distinct styles with deep mutual respect.

The original version of this song is one of the oldest Tash has written and inspired by artists like Jeff Buckley, Bon Iver, and City and Colour. It was only fitting that when reworking the track, City and Colour became part of the journey. When City and Colour announced an Australian tour, Tash reached out, the teams connected, and the song naturally fell into place.

"The song was meant for us," Tash says. "We instantly understood each other and it was a completely natural fit."

The EP also features the fan-favourite "Kiss The Sky," a track that first set the internet buzzing when TASH teased it in 2023 via Instagram. Resurfacing on TikTok this year, the teaser videos have received over 3.5 million views, instantly cementing its status as a must-hear anthem.

First taste of the EP and opening track "Milk & Honey" marked a bold return to their roots as a looper, while the most recent release "Hold On" reaches deep emotional depths, dedicated to their wife after being diagnosed with cancer at the end of last year.

"My partner went through hell because of medical malpractice," Tash explains. "A tumor left undetected. Surgery on the wrong thing. A second operation. Twice the recovery time. And we still don't have answers. If you've ever been failed by the system-misdiagnosed, ignored, or left without answers-this song is for you."

The brand-new EP is a raw, unfiltered dive back into the heart of their artistry. Stripping away the pressure of commercial success, this six-track collection rekindles the spirit of spontaneous creation-the very essence that first ignited their career.

Building on the success of the first single, "Milk & Honey"-which earned rotation on triple j, topped the AMRAP Metro Charts, received praise from Rolling Stone (Australia), and landed on key DSP playlists like Spotify's The Local List and Apple's Heaps Indie-latest release "Hold On" continues that momentum with support from triple j, DSP playlisting across Spotify's Pop'N'Fresh and Apple's New in Indie, and online love from The Music, Rolling Stone and AU Review.

Fresh from selling out Red Rocks in minutes. Tash Sultana has recently announced a massive 2025 U.S. tour. Bringing their signature electrifying energy and genre-blurring sound to fans nationwide, this tour is set to be nothing short of unforgettable.

Return To The Roots Ep Tracklisting:

Milk & Honey

Kiss The Sky

Hazard To Myself

Hold On

Unleash The Rage

Ain't It Kinda Funny Ft. City And Colour

Tueday June 10 | The Randy Shell At Jacobs Park, San Diego, Ca

Wednesday June 11 | Hard Rock Live - Sacramento, Wheatland, Ca

Friday June 13 | The Masonic, San Francisco, Ca

Saturday June 14 | Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles, Ca

Sunday June 15 | The Van Buren, Phoenix, Az

Tuesday June 17 | The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, Irving, Tx

Wednesday June 18 | Bayou Music Centre, Houston, Tx

**Friday June 20 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Co

Saturday June 21 | Dillon Amphitheatre, Dillon, Co

Sunday June 22 | Tba, Salt Lake City, Ut

Tuesday June 24 | Knitting Factory Concert House, Boise, Id

Wednesday June 25 | Knitting Factory Concert House, Spokane, Wa

Friday June 27 | Edgefield Concerts On The Lawn, Troutdale, Or

Saturday June 28 | Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville, Wa

Sunday June 29 | Britt Music & Arts Festival - Britt Pavilion, Jacksonville, Or

**Sold out

