The SteelDrivers Deliver Signature Sound With 'Outrun'

(IVPR) That SteelDrivers sound. Those already initiated with the two-decade-running, Grammy-winning quintet The SteelDrivers will know exactly what it means-the bluesy-leaning, stomp inducing, singular style that's made fans of folks from Adele to Bill Murray to hundreds of thousands more fans across the globe for the past two decades. Between The SteelDrivers' unique thump and chop of the rhythm section and seamless harmonies and vocal delivery, the Americana sum becomes greater than its bluegrass parts, an x-factor that's still present in today's new release, "Outrun," the title track of a brand new SteelDrivers album due out on May 23rd on the iconic Sun Records.
Written by the SteelDrivers' own Tammy Rogers (fiddle) and Matt Dame (guitar) along with longtime SteelDriver co-writer Leslie Satcher, "Outrun" was written in the eleventh hour ahead of the recording of Outrun. "I happened to run into [Satcher] the weekend before we were scheduled to go into the studio and told her we didn't have any 'Leslie songs' on the upcoming record," says Rogers. "She made the time to get together and 'Outrun' was written in about an hour and a half!" Mandolinist Brent Truitt calls it his favorite song from the new project, adding, "'Outrun' has all the elements that will likely elevate it to a SteelDriver classic in short order."
Part murder-ballad, part getaway thriller, "Outrun" uses verse vignettes to tell its story while the song's chorus is a universal lesson, or maybe just a warning: "You can't out run the Mississippi River in a Shelby GT Ford / You can't out run the angels, you can't out run the lord / You can't out run a broken heart that gives into a gun / And you can't out run the grim reaper once the deed is done."
KISS To Reunite For Special Unmasked Performance?- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025- more
Gene Simmons Cancels Several Tour Dates- Ivan Moody Joins The Funeral Portrait For 'Holy Water' Video- Guns N' Roses- More Additions To Vans Warped Tour- more
NSYNC and Vevo Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Bye Bye Bye' For 25th- Jack Harlow Teams With Doja Cat For 'Just Us'- Akon- more
Parker McCollum Announces Fall Tour Dates- Thomas Rhett Teams With Lanie Gardner For 'What Could Go Right'- Eric Church- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
DED Team With Chris Motionless For 'Until I Die'
Paul McCartney Celebrates Wings' Venus and Mars Reissue With 4K Remastered Videos
Jack Russell and Tracii Guns Record Store Day Vinyl Announced
Tommy Emmanuel Shares 'Windy And Warm' Live Video
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025
Social Distortion Icon Mike Ness To Receive Special Honor
Hippie Death Cult Preview New Live Album With 'Toxic Annihilator' Video
Watch Dillon Francis and Albert Hype Go Pop Punk With Sorry My Love