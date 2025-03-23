The SteelDrivers Deliver Signature Sound With 'Outrun'

(IVPR) That SteelDrivers sound. Those already initiated with the two-decade-running, Grammy-winning quintet The SteelDrivers will know exactly what it means-the bluesy-leaning, stomp inducing, singular style that's made fans of folks from Adele to Bill Murray to hundreds of thousands more fans across the globe for the past two decades. Between The SteelDrivers' unique thump and chop of the rhythm section and seamless harmonies and vocal delivery, the Americana sum becomes greater than its bluegrass parts, an x-factor that's still present in today's new release, "Outrun," the title track of a brand new SteelDrivers album due out on May 23rd on the iconic Sun Records.

Written by the SteelDrivers' own Tammy Rogers (fiddle) and Matt Dame (guitar) along with longtime SteelDriver co-writer Leslie Satcher, "Outrun" was written in the eleventh hour ahead of the recording of Outrun. "I happened to run into [Satcher] the weekend before we were scheduled to go into the studio and told her we didn't have any 'Leslie songs' on the upcoming record," says Rogers. "She made the time to get together and 'Outrun' was written in about an hour and a half!" Mandolinist Brent Truitt calls it his favorite song from the new project, adding, "'Outrun' has all the elements that will likely elevate it to a SteelDriver classic in short order."

Part murder-ballad, part getaway thriller, "Outrun" uses verse vignettes to tell its story while the song's chorus is a universal lesson, or maybe just a warning: "You can't out run the Mississippi River in a Shelby GT Ford / You can't out run the angels, you can't out run the lord / You can't out run a broken heart that gives into a gun / And you can't out run the grim reaper once the deed is done."

