.

Watch GIGI's 'My Muse' Video

03-23-2025
Watch GIGI's 'My Muse' Video

(Warner Records) Rising R&B star GIGI continues to captivate with "My Muse," the latest single from her highly anticipated debut EP, Waves of it, arriving April 4th. Following the heartfelt vulnerability of "Fumbled Me" and the self-assured glow of "Diamonds Dancing," GIGI now delivers a soulful, love-drenched ballad that explores the intoxicating feeling of being truly seen and cherished.

With "My Muse," GIGI leans into the tenderness of love, blending warm melodies and poetic lyricism to create a track that feels like floating in a daydream. Her signature rich, airy vocals glide effortlessly over the lush production, evoking the bliss of finding inspiration in another person.

"My Muse came from reflecting on the sweeter moments love has brought me... the kind of love that makes you feel safe and free," GIGI shares. "It's like having deep, starry eyes for someone... lol, and this song is the perfect soundtrack for that feeling."

As GIGI prepares to release Waves of it on April 4 "My Muse" offers a softer, more romantic contrast to her previous singles. While "Fumbled Me" painted a picture of heartbreak and disappointment, and "Diamonds Dancing" was a confident anthem of self-worth, "My Muse" serves as a reminder of love's gentler side; the kind that brings peace, joy, and unwavering inspiration.

With her ability to weave emotion into every note, and the support of major platforms such as Billboard, VIBE, BET, and more, GIGI is carving out a space for herself as a standout voice in contemporary R&B. "My Muse" is just a glimpse of what's to come on Waves of it, a project that promises to be a soul-stirring journey through love, growth, and self-discovery.

Related Stories
Watch GIGI's 'My Muse' Video

GIGI Debuts With 'Diamonds Dancing'

News > GIGI

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS To Reunite For Special Unmasked Performance?- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025- more

Gene Simmons Cancels Several Tour Dates- Ivan Moody Joins The Funeral Portrait For 'Holy Water' Video- Guns N' Roses- More Additions To Vans Warped Tour- more

NSYNC and Vevo Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Bye Bye Bye' For 25th- Jack Harlow Teams With Doja Cat For 'Just Us'- Akon- more

Day In Country

Parker McCollum Announces Fall Tour Dates- Thomas Rhett Teams With Lanie Gardner For 'What Could Go Right'- Eric Church- more

Reviews

Lordi - Limited Deadition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items

Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974

Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant

Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More

Latest News

DED Team With Chris Motionless For 'Until I Die'

Paul McCartney Celebrates Wings' Venus and Mars Reissue With 4K Remastered Videos

Jack Russell and Tracii Guns Record Store Day Vinyl Announced

Tommy Emmanuel Shares 'Windy And Warm' Live Video

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025

Social Distortion Icon Mike Ness To Receive Special Honor

Hippie Death Cult Preview New Live Album With 'Toxic Annihilator' Video

Watch Dillon Francis and Albert Hype Go Pop Punk With Sorry My Love