Watch GIGI's 'My Muse' Video

(Warner Records) Rising R&B star GIGI continues to captivate with "My Muse," the latest single from her highly anticipated debut EP, Waves of it, arriving April 4th. Following the heartfelt vulnerability of "Fumbled Me" and the self-assured glow of "Diamonds Dancing," GIGI now delivers a soulful, love-drenched ballad that explores the intoxicating feeling of being truly seen and cherished.
With "My Muse," GIGI leans into the tenderness of love, blending warm melodies and poetic lyricism to create a track that feels like floating in a daydream. Her signature rich, airy vocals glide effortlessly over the lush production, evoking the bliss of finding inspiration in another person.
"My Muse came from reflecting on the sweeter moments love has brought me... the kind of love that makes you feel safe and free," GIGI shares. "It's like having deep, starry eyes for someone... lol, and this song is the perfect soundtrack for that feeling."
As GIGI prepares to release Waves of it on April 4 "My Muse" offers a softer, more romantic contrast to her previous singles. While "Fumbled Me" painted a picture of heartbreak and disappointment, and "Diamonds Dancing" was a confident anthem of self-worth, "My Muse" serves as a reminder of love's gentler side; the kind that brings peace, joy, and unwavering inspiration.
With her ability to weave emotion into every note, and the support of major platforms such as Billboard, VIBE, BET, and more, GIGI is carving out a space for herself as a standout voice in contemporary R&B. "My Muse" is just a glimpse of what's to come on Waves of it, a project that promises to be a soul-stirring journey through love, growth, and self-discovery.
