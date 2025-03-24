Alannah McCready Answers Health Scare With 'I'm Just Fine'

(AristoPR) Country artist Alannah McCready releases her new single "I'm Just Fine". Released March 21, the song reflects McCready's personal journey through challenges and triumphs. "I'm Just Fine" is available now across all streaming platforms here.

McCready opens up about a recent health scare she faced last year and the overwhelming feeling of not understanding why certain hardships come our way. It speaks to the universal experience of battling through life's toughest moments, often masking the pain with a simple "I'm just fine" when asked how we're doing-despite everything beneath the surface. Recorded in Los Angeles and co-written by McCready and Will Gittens, the song delves into the cycle of concealing inner pain, yet it also takes a brave step toward vulnerability-an invitation to embrace and share the unspoken struggles we often hide.

"I'm beyond excited for my listeners to finally hear 'I'm Just Fine', McCready shares. I've been teasing this song for a while now, and I truly believe it's one of my most relatable tracks. Life can be tough for everyone, and I hope this song resonates with those who need it the most."

The release comes on the heels of McCready's previous single "Easy" and her acclaimed EP Back To Me which was released in May 2022. The EP features five tracks, including her praised single "Can I Call" ft. Will Gittens, tied together by McCready's distinct sound. Her unique blend of modern country and mainstream pop compliments her storytelling, as Back To Me explores moments of heartbreak, self-love, and empowerment from overcoming unhealthy relationships.

McCready currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee where she has spent her time pursuing a professional career in music, honing and developing her skills as an artist. Originally hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota, McCready found a love and passion for music at a very young age. After attending the University of Madison in Wisconsin, where she received a full athletic scholarship for women's hockey, her calling for music eventually led her to hang up the skates and dust off the cowboy boots.

McCready has since developed her skills as a songwriter and performer in Nashville, having played notable local venues such as the Twelve Thirty Club, Whiskey Jam, Nashville Underground, and more, with recurring residencies at Barstool Nashville, Tin Roof Broadway, and Tin Roof Nashville. She has also opened for acclaimed artists like Jordan Davis, Tyler Rich, Dan + Shay, Michael Ray, Collective Soul, and more. Her can-do attitude and confidence drive her music, while still bringing creativity and a healthy dose of fun into her craft. McCready is set to announce more new music in 2025.

