Alison Krauss & Union Station's First New Album in 14 Years Arrives This Week

(GIP) Alison Krauss & Union Station will be releasing their first new album in 14 years, "Arcadia," this Friday, March 28th featuring the two singles "Granite Mills" and "Looks Like The End Of The Road".

Following the success of "Looks Like The End Of The Road" - praised for Alison Krauss' "undiminished soprano" (Rolling Stone) and Jerry Douglas' "soul-piercing steel guitar" (Billboard) - the recently released "Granite Mills" is a traditional song that tells a dire and fatal tale. The track also serves as the debut vocal performance of new band member Russell Moore.

"Jerry, Ron, Barry and I all met when Dan Tyminski left the band, and Jerry asked me, 'What do you think?' I said, 'Russell Moore,' and they all said, 'Absolutely!' I couldn't believe it when we went into the studio and his voice came through the speakers," says Alison Krauss. "He just stands there and sings with his hands in his pockets, and he kills it. The first song he did was 'Granite Mills' and about 10 minutes in, Ron was covering his mouth because he started giggling. Russell came in and inspired us all."

Best known as the frontman for the chart-topping group IIIrd Tyme Out, Russell Moore is the most awarded male vocalist in the history of the International Bluegrass Music Association. His addition further enhances Alison Krauss & Union Station's storied legacy, which includes 70+ collective GRAMMY Awards, tens of millions of albums sold, and countless other accolades.

Even during their extended time apart, each member continued to build successful solo careers and collaborate with some of the world's greatest artists-all while patiently collecting songs that would one day bring them back together.

Alongside "Granite Mills" and "Looks Like The End Of The Road" - a song written by Jeremy Lister and "heightened by the purity of Krauss's voice" (The New York Times) - Arcadia features compositions by modern songsmiths like Robert Lee Castleman, Viktor Krauss, Bob Lucas, JD McPherson, and Sarah Siskind. Recorded in studios across Nashville, Arcadia follows the success of 2011's Paper Airplane, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country, Bluegrass, and Folk Charts.

Beginning this April, Alison Krauss (fiddle, lead vocals), Jerry Douglas (Dobro, lap steel, vocals), Ron Block (banjo, guitar, vocals), Barry Bales (bass, vocals), and Russell Moore (co-lead vocals, guitar, mandolin) will bring the music of Arcadia to life on stage.

Stops include Red Rocks Amphitheatre, LA's Greek Theatre, NYC's Beacon Theatre, and many more, with special guest Willie Watson joining on select dates.

