Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into The Fall

(Jensen) Carlos Santana is excited to announce fall 2025 performances of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
The shows will take place this September and November, featuring unparalleled dynamic energy from Carlos and his band. Now in its 13th year at the intimate House of Blues, the residency is a must-see live experience for fans of the award-winning artist.
2025 Performances (all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.):
May 2025: 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, 25 - on sale now
Sept. 2025: 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 28 - just added!
Nov. 2025: 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 15, 16 - just added!
Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the public Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. PT.
