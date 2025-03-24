DDG Kicks Off A Seven Day Twitch Streamathon For New Album

(Epic) Pontiac, MI-bred multi-platinum Hip-Hop star DDG has announced a brand-new album. Set for release imminently. Alongside the news of heavily anticipated new music, today DDG launches a Twitch streamathon, aka the Hit-A-Thon, which he announced over the weekend with an official trailer.

Throughout the next seven days, the innovative artist will be live on Twitch 24/7 as he completes the music and brings fans in via Twitch chat on every step of the way on the process of delivering a project to market. Fans will get to see him work on verses, give their own opinions on beat selections and share feedback on their favorite tracks, see him work on the visual and creative roll-out, meet with partners, finalize the track list, and may even see a guest or two pop up to feature on the music. Along the way, fans will even get a hand in helping DDG decide on the album's title-directly through the powers of Twitch chat.

Join the streamathon here, which launches tonight at 8PM EST.

Complex recently highlighted DDG as "one of the most powerful streamers in Hip-Hop" and it is not hard to see why. As Rolling Stone detailed earlier this year, a new guard of artists are emerging who are "upend[ing] the traditional modes of entertainment" in innovative ways: "if the main theme in hip-hop last year was the fight for supremacy among rap greats nearing middle age, a quickly emerging storyline this year is the next generation obliterating all of the norms old heads once held dear." The publication highlighted how DDG "is perhaps the best case study on the new generation[.]" With a first-of-its-kind streamathon, the rapper is once again proving his talents and ideas are planted firmly in the future.

To kick off his biggest year yet, DDG released the instantly viral track "Pink Dreads" with Twitch star PlaqueBoyMax over the holidays. Making the song from scratch while streaming live together, the song instantly caught fire, with millions of TikTok views, and found itself on the Billboard charts. Not to mention, it found critical acclaim, and was highlighted as one of Pitchfork's favorite tracks of the week. That momentum continued with the release of the song "The Method," which became a viral hit before it was even released, as it was once again created on livestream.

Over the last several years, DDG has vaulted to the upper echelon of the culture. With over a billion and a half streams across his catalogue, the artist has achieved RIAA certifications for several hits - including "I'm Geekin" (gold), "Arguments" (gold), "Hood Melody" (gold) and break-out smash "Moonwalking In Calabasas" (double platinum). His status has been cemented by covering the coveted XXL Freshman Class issue and being named to Forbes 30 Under 30 for music.

With his new album on the way, DDG once again is set to take his career to new heights.

