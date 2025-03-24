Foreigner Announce Canadian Tour Ahead of Juke Box Hero, The Musical Launch

(VM) Foreigner will embark on a 2025 Canadian tour as a prelude to the launch of 'Juke Box Hero, The Musical,' set to go into production in 2026. Tickets go on sale on March 28th, available at ForeignerOnline.com.

Canadian legends 54.40 will be adding excitement to the tour with a set that includes "I Go Blind" and "Ocean Pearl" and other gems from their impressive repertoire.

Foreigner will welcome Canada's own Geordie Brown as guest vocalist during their set. Audiences will be familiar with Geordie as the male lead of the workshop production of 'Juke Box Hero, The Musical' in Calgary & Edmonton and the sold-out run in Toronto at the Ed Mirvish Theatre.

Geordie proved himself worthy not only to audiences, but also to Foreigner's leader and founder, Mick Jones, who had this to say; "I was most impressed by Geordie's performances of 'Juke Box Hero,The Musical' in Canada. He is not only a consummate vocalist, but a verified Broadway actor to boot. We look forward to welcoming him at our shows on Foreigner's 2025 Canadian tour."

Canada is one of Foreigner's most important markets, and the band set the tone back in 2006 with a national CBC New Year's Eve live TV Broadcast. The low temperatures did not deter the hardy 8,000 Canadians that showed up at this outdoor concert beside Niagara Falls where the band remained 'Hot Blooded' throughout the event. Subsequently, Foreigner executed many tours of Canada and the fall of 2025 will bring their biggest one to date. As always, Foreigner is greatly looking forward to its time in Canada this year.

Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," "Urgent," "Head Games," "Say You Will," and the worldwide #1 hit and member of Spotify's exclusive Billions Club, "I Want To Know What Love Is," Rock & Roll Hall of Famers FOREIGNER still rocks the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard "Top 200" album success. Streams of FOREIGNER's hits are over 15 million per week.

Canadian Tour Dates:

October

Tue, 21 St. John's, NFL - Mary Brown's Centre

Thu, 23 Sydney, NS - Centre 200

Fri, 24 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

Sat, 25 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

Mon, 27 Montreal, QC - Place des Arts

Tue, 28 Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

Wed, 29 Kingston, ON - Centre Slush Puppie

Thu, 30 Sudbury, ON - Sudbury Community Arena

November

Sat, 01 Sault. St. Marie, ON - GFL Memorial Gardens

Sun, 02 Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium *

Wed, 05 Medicine Hat, AB - Co-op Place

Thu, 06 Cranbrook, BC - Memorial Arena *

Fri, 07 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

*54.40 will not be appearing at these shows

Related Stories

Lou Gramm Reunites With Foreigner During Florida Concert

Foreigner Make Streaming History With Classic Hit

Foreigner Announce VIB Shows

Foreigner's 'I Want To Know What Love Is' Joins Spotify's Billions Club

News > Foreigner