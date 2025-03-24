Great Grandpa Stream New Single 'Never Rest'

(PPR) Great Grandpa unveil a new single, "Never Rest," from their first album in over five years, Patience, Moonbeam, out this Friday, March 28th via Run For Cover Records. This is the fourth track in a string of highly-praised singles, which were recently previewed during sold-out shows on the east coast and in Los Angeles.

"Never Rest" began as a tender lullaby for Pat and Carrie Goodwins' son and grew outward-like a lengthening shadow-to explore the anxieties of new parenthood. Al Menne's voice is hushed over gentle finger pickings and flourishes of violin, and as the song's tension builds his voice is simply evocative.

"I think we all resonate with extremes and the contrast present in our daily lives and try to express that through our song's journeys," Pat says. This sentiment is distilled into the track's gorgeous lyrics, like "every pain has thrills."

Pat Goodwin further expands: "A truffle from Amsterdam. An odyssey across Southern Denmark on bicycle. How do you become a parent? How do you make something for your child? I've always loved trying to incorporate uncommon modes into our music, and felt the drone/Lydian elements brought a tension and spiritual quality to this song of transformation. The wonderful Jeremiah Moon contributed the beautiful syrupy cello parts that sold the teetering sea sickness and psychedelia of the journey. George Martin utilised these drooping glissando string moves to such fantastic effect in much of the Beatles' more spiritual/psychedelic moments and this proved to be our North Star as we worked on the arrangement."

Patience, Moonbeam is Great Grandpa's most collaborative and sonically expansive work yet. From the sparkling pop-grunge of their first record Plastic Cough (2017), to the sprawling indie rock of Four of Arrows, the band has been on a clear trajectory of both refining and re-defining their sonic identity. Patience, Moonbeam delivers on that promise, taking the band's DNA and elevating it. All of Great Grandpa's signature elements are there-the untraditional song structures, the abundance of hooky melodies, Al's soothing yet stirring lead vocals-but with a sophistication that mirrors their years of personal growth.

Swinging like a pendulum from heavy to tender, playful to weighty, these 11 songs seem to paint a sonic illustration of the pains and pleasures of being alive. The band picks at the complexities of life and growing up while moving deftly through a sea of melodies and scene changes. These close-knit friends - Al Menne, Dylan Hanwright, Pat and Carrie Goodwin, and Cam LaFlam - have crafted a triumphant document of what happens when your collaborators become your chosen family.

