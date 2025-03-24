Jonas Brothers Announce JONAS20: Living The Dream Tour At JONASCON

(Republic) JONASCON wasn't just an event, it was a full-blown celebration of Jonas Brothers' legacy, future, and the fan community that's stood by them every step of the way for the last 20 years.

The day started with a massive reveal of Jonas Brothers' upcoming tour "JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM" - a full-circle celebration of their 20-year journey from performing in malls to headlining the biggest stadiums in the world. The series of dates kicks off August 10 at MetLife Stadium and makes stops at iconic venues like Dodger Stadium, Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium, and more. Marshmello will join the tour for the 10 iconic stadium shows, bringing his chart-topping hits - including his iconic collabs with the brothers - to life in a high-energy set that keeps the party going all night. In addition, The All-American Rejects and Boys Like Girls will join as special guests in select cities.

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through Wednesday, March 26 at 10 AM ET at livemu.sc/jonasbrothers. The Artist Presale will run Thursday, March 27 from 10am local time to 3pm local time.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed 20 year anniversary Jonas Brothers VIP gift item & more.

OTHER MAJOR JONASCON ANNOUNCEMENTS INCLUDE:

New Jonas Brothers Album - "Greetings from Your Hometown" (Coming August 8)

Get ready - the Jonas Brothers' brand-new album "Greetings from Your Hometown" drops August 8. Packed with fresh tracks and heartfelt moments, this album pays tribute to their journey while embracing the next chapter.

Joe Jonas Solo Album - "Music For People Who Believe in Love" (Coming May 23) - Joe is bringing his own sound to the spotlight with his brand-new solo album, arriving May 23.

Disney Film - The brothers also announced the title of their upcoming Disney+ Christmas movie, "A Very Jonas Christmas" and shared four first-look images. From 20th Television and Disney Branded Television, the film recently wrapped production in Toronto and will stream on Disney+ later this year.

Disney's 70th Anniversary Song (Releasing May 13) - In honor of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, the brothers are performing a special new song called "Celebrate Happy," which will be heard throughout the resort beginning May 16. "Celebrate Happy" will be available for streaming wherever you listen to music beginning May 13.

London Live Album - Relive the magic of their iconic London show with this upcoming live album releasing June 13.

ESPN x MLB Song - ESPN announced it is soundtracking Sunday Night Baseball in collaboration with Jonas Brothers and their unreleased song "I Can't Lose." The song will be used as ESPN's season-long anthem for all Sunday Night Baseball promotions, featured across the broadcasts and weekly tune-in commercials.

New Jersey Hall of Fame - Eli Manning made a surprise appearance to announce that Jonas Brothers will be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, honoring their incredible career and hometown roots.

From there, the day was packed with unforgettable moments, emotional stories, and surprise appearances. Fans were treated to a nostalgic Camp Rock reunion featuring M Dot, Meaghan Martin, and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, while Chicks in the Office brought their podcast to the event for a special live taping. Global bestselling author, award-winning podcast host of On Purpose, and purpose-driven entrepreneur, Jay Shetty, led a meditation, and Tanya Rad led an emotional discussion with fans about the band's lasting impact over the past 20 years.

The Jonas family's presence made the day even more special. Papa Jonas and Denise Jonas joined the celebration, bringing a taste of their family's heart and history to the event with Nellie's Southern Kitchen, their beloved Southern restaurant. Fans were treated to a cook-off hosted at Marcus Live, where the warmth and flavors of Nellie's came alive.

Franklin Jonas took the stage with Harper Grace to debut their new song "IDK", and Scheana Shay, who appeared in the brothers' 2009 "Pizza Girl" music video, made a special throwback appearance.

Adrienne Warren joined Nick for a performance of "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire in support of their broadway show, "The Last Five Years."

Jonas Brothers performed their brand new song "Love Me to Heaven" for the very first time - and reunited with their original 2007 band for an unforgettable nostalgic set.

Fans were also treated to exciting performances from seminal pop-rock band The All-American Rejects and beloved, multi-platinum selling boy band Big Time Rush.

2025 is the year of Jonas - and it all starts now.

JONAS BROTHERS: "JONAS20: Living the Dream" TOUR DATES

*With Marshmello

+With The All American Rejects

#With Boys Like Girls

Sun Aug 10 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*+

Tue Aug 12 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park*+

Thu Aug 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park*+

Sun Aug 17 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*+

Thu Aug 21 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*#

Sat Aug 23 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*#

Tue Aug 26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*#

Thu Aug 28 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park*#

Sun Aug 31 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field*#

Sat Sep 06 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium*#

Thu Sep 18 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena#

Sat Sep 20 - Portland, OR - Moda Center#

Mon Sep 22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena#

Thu Sep 25 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center#

Fri Sep 26 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center#

Sun Sep 28 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena (Formerly Footprint Center)#

Sun Oct 02 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena#

Fri Oct 04 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center#

Sun Oct 5 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena#

Tue Oct 07 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center+

Wed Oct 08 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center+

Fri Oct 10 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center+

Sun Oct 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum+

Tue Oct 14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena+

Thu Oct 16 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center+

Fri Oct 17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center+

Sat Oct 18 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center+

Sun Oct 19 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center+

Wed Oct 22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena+

Fri Oct 24 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena+

Sun Oct 26 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center+

Tue Oct 28 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 29 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center+

Sat Nov 01 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena+

Sun Nov 02 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse+

Tue Nov 04 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center+

Wed Nov 05 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center+

Thu Nov 06 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena+

Sat Nov 08 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center+

Sun Nov 09 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center+

Tue Nov 11 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena+

Wed Nov 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena+

Fri Nov 14 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena+

