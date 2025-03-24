Kevin Smith To Host Q&A At Special 'This Is Gwar' Screening

(FP) Smodcastle Cinemas, owned by filmmaker and pop culture icon Kevin Smith, will host a special screening of THIS IS GWAR on Saturday, August 30th, in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. This definitive documentary dives into the wild and blood-soaked history of GWAR, the most outrageous band in shock rock, chronicling their rise from underground misfits to intergalactic legends.

Following the screening, Kevin Smith himself will host an exclusive Q&A with members of GWAR, offering fans an inside look at the band's decades-long reign of chaos. For the ultimate GWAR experience, attendees will also have the chance to participate in a photo op with Kevin and GWAR members in their blood-soaked battle armor.

"As a relic of the 90's, I'm happy to help celebrate these bloody legends who've been enthralling audiences since the 80's!" says Kevin Smith. "GWAR has not only stayed true to their gruesome roots all this time, they've also carved out their place in industry history."

GWAR's The Berserker Blothar aka Dr. Michael Bishop, Ph.D., adds: "You ridiculous humans could learn a few things from Kevin Smith. If you've seen any of his movies, you probably already have. He wrote the 37 dicks scene (genius), he cast Alanis Morissette as God, he's the King of Jorts, and he is GWAR approved. We are stoked to get stoned and hang out at his theater drinking watered-down soda and answering the questions of our pimply-faced legion of fans." Grab tickets here

