Korn and Gojira To Rock Canada

(Atlantic) Gojira have unveiled details for their upcoming Canadian tour, joining Korn as main support. The cross-country trek kicks off at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, on September 17. Presale tickets will be available beginning on Tuesday, March 25, at 10am Local, with general on sale starting on Friday, March 28, at 10am Local.

The newly announced dates follow a run of summer festivals throughout Europe, and bring the band to North America where they're set to perform at Aftershock 2025 in Sacramento, CA. Gojira will close out the year with an extensive headline tour of France.

Gojira kicked off this banner year with a big win at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, where they took home the trophy for "Best Metal Performance" with their history-making single "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)." Joined by composer Victor le Manse and French-Swiss mezzo-soprano Marina Viotti, the 4x-GRAMMY nominated band accepted the award for the song that they first introduced to the world with a jaw-dropping performance at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games this past summer.

They are currently in the midst of working on the follow-up to their critically acclaimed 2021 album Fortitude, which featured GRAMMY-nominated single "Amazonia" and was heralded as one of the best metal albums of the year by Rolling Stone, Consequence, The Guardian, and more.

SEPTEMBER

17 - OTTAWA, ON - CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE

19 - QUEBEC, QC - VIDEOTRON CENTRE

20 - MONTREAL, QC - CENTRE BELL

22 - LONDON, ON - CANADA LIFE PLACE

25 - WINNIPEG, MB - CANADA LIFE CENTRE

28 - CALGARY, AB - THE SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME

29 - EDMONTON, AB - ROGERS PLACE

OCTOBER

1 - VANCOUVER, BC - PEPSI LIVE AT ROGERS ARENA

Related Stories

Watch Gojira's 'Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)' Video

Korn Recruit Gojira and Spiritbox For North American Tour

Korn Recruit Evanescence, Gojira, More For 30th Anniversary Stadium Show

Mastodon and Gojira Plot North America Tour

News > Gojira