.

Korn and Gojira To Rock Canada

03-24-2025
Korn and Gojira To Rock Canada

(Atlantic) Gojira have unveiled details for their upcoming Canadian tour, joining Korn as main support. The cross-country trek kicks off at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, on September 17. Presale tickets will be available beginning on Tuesday, March 25, at 10am Local, with general on sale starting on Friday, March 28, at 10am Local.

The newly announced dates follow a run of summer festivals throughout Europe, and bring the band to North America where they're set to perform at Aftershock 2025 in Sacramento, CA. Gojira will close out the year with an extensive headline tour of France.

Gojira kicked off this banner year with a big win at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, where they took home the trophy for "Best Metal Performance" with their history-making single "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)." Joined by composer Victor le Manse and French-Swiss mezzo-soprano Marina Viotti, the 4x-GRAMMY nominated band accepted the award for the song that they first introduced to the world with a jaw-dropping performance at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games this past summer.

They are currently in the midst of working on the follow-up to their critically acclaimed 2021 album Fortitude, which featured GRAMMY-nominated single "Amazonia" and was heralded as one of the best metal albums of the year by Rolling Stone, Consequence, The Guardian, and more.

SEPTEMBER
17 - OTTAWA, ON - CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE

19 - QUEBEC, QC - VIDEOTRON CENTRE

20 - MONTREAL, QC - CENTRE BELL

22 - LONDON, ON - CANADA LIFE PLACE

25 - WINNIPEG, MB - CANADA LIFE CENTRE

28 - CALGARY, AB - THE SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME

29 - EDMONTON, AB - ROGERS PLACE

OCTOBER
1 - VANCOUVER, BC - PEPSI LIVE AT ROGERS ARENA

Related Stories
Korn and Gojira To Rock Canada

Watch Gojira's 'Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)' Video

Korn Recruit Gojira and Spiritbox For North American Tour

Korn Recruit Evanescence, Gojira, More For 30th Anniversary Stadium Show

Mastodon and Gojira Plot North America Tour

News > Gojira

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne To Perform On Throne At Final Concert- Kirk Hammett Plots Solo Album And Has 767 Riffs For Next Metallica Record- more

KISS Reunion Event To Include Bruce Kulick- Taproot's Stephen Richards Unable To Work Or Drive After Car Crash-Jimmy Page Talks Black Crowes Collaboration- more

Miley Cyrus Announces New Visual Album 'Something Beautiful'- Jonas Brothers Announce JONAS20: Living The Dream Tour At JONASCON- more

Day In Country

Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Lainey Wilson To Perform At 60th ACM Awards- Parker McCollum Announces New Album At Rodeo Houston- more

Reviews

Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us

Lordi - Limited Deadition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items

Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974

Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne To Perform On Throne At Final Concert

Kirk Hammett Plots Solo Album And Has 767 Riffs For Next Metallica Record

Korn and Gojira To Rock Canada

Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into The Fall

Foreigner Announce Canadian Tour Ahead of Juke Box Hero, The Musical Launch

Marty Friedman Delivers 'Tearful Confession'

Bad Company in The Studio For 'Straight Shooter' 50th Anniversary

Singled Out: The Curse of K.K. Hammond's Walk With Me Through the Fire