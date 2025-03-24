Lil Poppa Launching Almost Normal Again Tour

(ICLG) Jacksonville rapper and CMG signee Lil Poppa announces his upcoming 'Almost Normal Again' tour-his first headline run since the release of 'Wee Are Who We Are'.

The 20-date nationwide trek will bring his raw lyricism and heartfelt storytelling to major cities across the U.S., including New York, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, and his hometown of Jacksonville. Presale tickets are available now via www.lilpoppa.com while Spotify presale tickets will be available on Wednesday, March 26th with public on-sale beginning Thursday, March 27th.

The tour announcement comes as Poppa gears up to release a new full-length album in 2025, continuing the evolution of his deeply personal, emotionally rich artistry. Known for threading pain and hope into poetic street narratives, Poppa's forthcoming project builds on the thoughtful lyricism that have earned him praise throughout his career. Pitchfork once noted that "Lil Poppa is a hardcore lyricist...his writing goes against the grain of popular pain rap," a sentiment that continues to ring true as he enters this next chapter.

As a preview of what's to come, Poppa recently dropped his new single "I Hate You", a raw and confessional track that shows his introspective range and continued growth as a storyteller.

'ALMOST NORMAL AGAIN' TOUR

5/22 - Washington, DC

5/23 - Charlotte, NC

5/24 - Atlanta, GA

5/25 - Norfolk, VA

5/26 - Richmond, VA

5/27 - Philadelphia, PA

5/29 - New York, NY

5/31 - Cleveland, OH

6/1 - Chicago, IL

6/4 - Louisville, KY

6/6 - Nashville, TN

6/7 - Springfield, MO

6/8 - St. Louis, MO

6/10 - Little Rock, AR

6/12 - Houston, TX

6/13 - Dallas, TX

6/15 - New Orleans, LA

6/17 - Tampa, FL

6/18 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

6/19 - Orlando, FL

6/20 - Jacksonville, FL

