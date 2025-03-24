Malevolence Announce Their Biggest UK And EU Tour Ever

(Nuclear Blast) Following the recent announcement of Malevolence's hugely anticipated new album, the Steel City shredders have revealed the details of their biggest UK & EU headline tour to date, which culminates in a huge show at London's O2 Academy Brixton on Sunday 9th November.

Frontman Alex Taylor comments: "Yo! We are very excited to announce the biggest headline tour of career yet... It's absolutely insane to us that we are booked in these huge, historic & legendary venues and we need all of your support to prove to the world of metal that we are capable to smash them as a headliner.

"We put together the sickest support bill we could possibly find, featuring some of the coolest current bands from across the world - with the goal of creating the biggest and baddest Malev show of all time. We can't wait. See you in Brixton Academy!"

MALEVOLENCE UK & EU 2025

27.10 - FR, Toulouse - Bikini Club

28.10 - FR, Paris - Elysee Montmartre

30.10 - DE, Munich - Backstage

31.10 - DE, Leipzig - Felsenkeller

01.11 - DE, Berlin - Huxleys

02.11 - DE, Hamburg - Gruenspan

04.11 - NL, Tilburg - 013

05.11 - DE, Cologne - Live Music Hall

06.11 - BE, Ghent - Vooruit

08.11 - UK, Manchester - O2 Victoria Warehouse

09.11 - UK, London - O2 Academy Brixton

