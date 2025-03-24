.

Malevolence Announce Their Biggest UK And EU Tour Ever

03-24-2025
(Nuclear Blast) Following the recent announcement of Malevolence's hugely anticipated new album, the Steel City shredders have revealed the details of their biggest UK & EU headline tour to date, which culminates in a huge show at London's O2 Academy Brixton on Sunday 9th November.

Frontman Alex Taylor comments: "Yo! We are very excited to announce the biggest headline tour of career yet... It's absolutely insane to us that we are booked in these huge, historic & legendary venues and we need all of your support to prove to the world of metal that we are capable to smash them as a headliner.

"We put together the sickest support bill we could possibly find, featuring some of the coolest current bands from across the world - with the goal of creating the biggest and baddest Malev show of all time. We can't wait. See you in Brixton Academy!"

MALEVOLENCE UK & EU 2025

27.10 - FR, Toulouse - Bikini Club
28.10 - FR, Paris - Elysee Montmartre
30.10 - DE, Munich - Backstage
31.10 - DE, Leipzig - Felsenkeller
01.11 - DE, Berlin - Huxleys
02.11 - DE, Hamburg - Gruenspan
04.11 - NL, Tilburg - 013
05.11 - DE, Cologne - Live Music Hall
06.11 - BE, Ghent - Vooruit
08.11 - UK, Manchester - O2 Victoria Warehouse
09.11 - UK, London - O2 Academy Brixton

