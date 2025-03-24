Marshall Tucker Band Expand All Our Friends Tour

(AP) Iconic southern rock and country group The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) revealed its full 2025 tour schedule which features many dates with acclaimed rockers JJ Grey & Mofro, legendary rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive and GRAMMY-nominated Jefferson Starship.
MTB's 2025 tour, dubbed All Our Friends, brings together several bands of brothers and Doug Gray (MTB lead singer) couldn't be more excited to be on the road with his pals.
"With so many dates on the books for this year, and many more to be added, we couldn't be more excited to be back out on the road seeing 'All Our Friends' from over the years," he explains. "And that includes JJ Grey & Mofro and our longtime buddies from Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Jefferson Starship. Get ready!"
The tour is underway now with upcoming dates in Colorado Springs, CO; Scottsdale, AZ; Cincinnati, OH; Nashville, TN; Columbia, SC; Montgomery, AL; Myrtle Beach, SC; Wichita, KS; Kansas City, MO; Fargo, ND; and Amarillo, TX, among others. See all of their upcoming dates here
