(CR) Miley Cyrus unveils the artwork for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album features 13 original tracks and is executive produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett.
Captured by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford, the album artwork features Miley Cyrus draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album's bold aesthetic and visual storytelling.
Fans can pre-order Something Beautiful now in multiple exclusive formats, including signed vinyl & CDs, limited-edition vinyl, and two special box sets packed with must-have collectibles.
Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Duet On 'Wrecking Ball' - 2023 In Review
Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Duet On 'Wrecking Ball'
Miley Cyrus Shares Reflective New Single 'Used To Be Young'
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Fastest Song to Reach 1 Billion Streams in Spotify History
Ozzy Osbourne To Perform On Throne At Final Concert- Kirk Hammett Plots Solo Album And Has 767 Riffs For Next Metallica Record- more
KISS Reunion Event To Include Bruce Kulick- Taproot's Stephen Richards Unable To Work Or Drive After Car Crash-Jimmy Page Talks Black Crowes Collaboration- more
Miley Cyrus Announces New Visual Album 'Something Beautiful'- Jonas Brothers Announce JONAS20: Living The Dream Tour At JONASCON- more
Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Lainey Wilson To Perform At 60th ACM Awards- Parker McCollum Announces New Album At Rodeo Houston- more
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Ozzy Osbourne To Perform On Throne At Final Concert
Kirk Hammett Plots Solo Album And Has 767 Riffs For Next Metallica Record
Korn and Gojira To Rock Canada
Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into The Fall
Foreigner Announce Canadian Tour Ahead of Juke Box Hero, The Musical Launch
Marty Friedman Delivers 'Tearful Confession'
Bad Company in The Studio For 'Straight Shooter' 50th Anniversary
Singled Out: The Curse of K.K. Hammond's Walk With Me Through the Fire