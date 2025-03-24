Miley Cyrus Announces New Visual Album 'Something Beautiful'

(CR) Miley Cyrus unveils the artwork for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album features 13 original tracks and is executive produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett.

Captured by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford, the album artwork features Miley Cyrus draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album's bold aesthetic and visual storytelling.

Fans can pre-order Something Beautiful now in multiple exclusive formats, including signed vinyl & CDs, limited-edition vinyl, and two special box sets packed with must-have collectibles.

