NoVanGogh Premiere 'As Long As You're Here' Video

(SP) The Los Angeles-based indie pop outfit NoVanGogh presents their new single 'As Long as You're Here' with new video, following their heartfelt and hopeful pop anthem 'You're Right There', along with their Van Gogh-inspired video. Capturing the overwhelming joy of a profound connection with another person, this song pulses with an irresistible energy, its vibrant energy creating a palpable charge.

NoVanGogh was conceived by songwriter-producers Douglas Sparks and Christopher Hastings as a way to release pop-infused music that straddles diverse styles of music, utilizing the finest musical talent that LA has to offer. Creators of sublime pop, NoVanGogh's sound is highlighted by a continuous morphing of styles and genres producing sounds worthy of your attention. Their artistry shines through in a tapestry of genres, making for a listening experience that rewards your attention.

"Our latest single 'As Long as You're Here' is about finding a connection with someone that is so exciting and fulfilling that you can't possibly contain yourself. When we produced the track, we went for a Motown inspired sound with a bit of Gospel thrown in for good measure. The violins were recording live the studio. And the parts played by the violins were mostly improvised," says Douglas Sparks.

Produced, recorded and mixed in L.A. by Douglas Sparks and Christopher Hastings, this single involves Ginny Luke (vocals), Mike Arrom (keyboard), Eliza James (violin), Abby Shelton (violin), Leland Skylar (bass) and Christopher Hastings (guitar, drums).

NoVanGogh's previous single 'You're Right There' captures the essence of a relationship built on steadfast support, trust and comfort, its lyrics a testament to the transformative power of genuine connection. Exploring the feeling of finding solace and strength in another person, and the relief that comes with knowing you're never truly alone, here NoVanGogh celebrates the freedom and joy found in a love that liberates, ultimately conveying a powerful message of hope and emotional security.

