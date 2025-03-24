Parker McCollum Announces New Album At Rodeo Houston

(TPR) Last Friday night, multi-Platinum Country superstar, Parker McCollum, stunned a SOLD-OUT crowd at the famed Rodeo Houston by announcing the title and release date for his forthcoming fifth studio album (via UMG Nashville), PARKER MCCOLLUM, out on June 27th. Marking his third consecutive sold out appearance at Rodeo Houston, McCollum gave an explosive performance, and the lucky crowd got first access to pre-save his upcoming album.

PARKER MCCOLLUM is an artistic triumph that is grounded in honest introspection and sonically evokes the spirit of Texas. Produced by Grammy award-winning, Frank Liddell, and recorded at the legendary Power Station recording studio in New York City, the project is imbued with emotional intensity and masterful storytelling. McCollum revisits the emotions around his unencumbered "wild years," the pressures of measuring up to public and personal standards, some of the bad decisions, and the unfathomable blessings that have all colored his life to this point.

"It is the best thing I've ever done. This record is honest, this record is raw, this record is one thousand percent authentic, Parker, and it feels really good to get back to writing and recording songs like I always wanted to." -Parker McCollum

McCollum hits the mark with an album that authentically blends the sounds of the classic Country records that stand the test of time with mainstream appeal. Writing on all tracks, excluding two cover songs, he returns to the sound of the Limestone Kid with more life lived and new perspective. Teaming with celebrated songwriters such as Jon Randall, Randy Rogers, Lori McKenna, Randy Montana, Liz Rose, Natalie Hemby, Monty Criswell and more, this album is a start to end experience that is a cohesive standout project by McCollum.

His sold-out show at Rodeo Houston saw the Conroe, TX native at his best. Performing to a season record crowd of 71,216 fans, McCollum and his band took the star-shaped stage playing a 12-song set. The evening was a night full of energy and unforgettable moments including son Major making his rodeo debut and an on-stage proposal in front of a supportive packed house.

Related Stories

Parker McCollum Announces Fall Tour Dates

Tim McGraw Revisits 'Paper Umbrellas' With Parker McCollum

Parker McCollum Surprises Laci Kaye With Invite To Debut At Grand Ole Opry

Parker McCollum Shares 'What Kinda Man' Video

News > Parker McCollum