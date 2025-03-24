.

Stagecoach Festival Reveal Diplo Diplo's Honkytonk Lineup

() Stagecoach, California's country music festival, is about to blow your mind with an unforgettable lineup for this year's HonkyTonk tent. Curated once again by the genre-defying Diplo, the star-studded roster includes exclusive performances from Diplo himself as well Paris Hilton, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Chromeo, and SOFI TUKKER, plus a groundbreaking mix of global dance music icons.

Returning for its third year, Diplo's HonkyTonk is where country meets the pulse of today's most exciting musical movements-bridging tradition with the future of pop music in an experience you can't miss.

The 2025 Diplo's HonkyTonk lineup (in alphabetical order) is as follows:

30rack
Chase Manhattan
Chromeo (DJ set)
Coral
DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak)
Diplo
Famous Dave
Honky Tonkin' in Queens
Kermie J Rock
Kevin Bolt
Lauren
Paris Hilton
Rick
SOFI TUKKER
SIDEPIECE
Shaddix
Slim McGraw
VAVO

The boundary-pushing HonkyTonk lineup joins the incredible array of artists set to perform at this year's highly anticipated Stagecoach. In addition to the HonkyTonk, the festival will feature headlining sets from country music favorites Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs, as well as performances from Brothers Osborne, Lana Del Rey, Sturgill Simpson, Nelly, The Backstreet Boys, Midland, Sammy Hagar, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and many, many more.

