Stagecoach Festival Reveal Diplo Diplo's Honkytonk Lineup

() Stagecoach, California's country music festival, is about to blow your mind with an unforgettable lineup for this year's HonkyTonk tent. Curated once again by the genre-defying Diplo, the star-studded roster includes exclusive performances from Diplo himself as well Paris Hilton, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Chromeo, and SOFI TUKKER, plus a groundbreaking mix of global dance music icons.
Returning for its third year, Diplo's HonkyTonk is where country meets the pulse of today's most exciting musical movements-bridging tradition with the future of pop music in an experience you can't miss.
The 2025 Diplo's HonkyTonk lineup (in alphabetical order) is as follows:
30rack
Chase Manhattan
Chromeo (DJ set)
Coral
DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak)
Diplo
Famous Dave
Honky Tonkin' in Queens
Kermie J Rock
Kevin Bolt
Lauren
Paris Hilton
Rick
SOFI TUKKER
SIDEPIECE
Shaddix
Slim McGraw
VAVO
The boundary-pushing HonkyTonk lineup joins the incredible array of artists set to perform at this year's highly anticipated Stagecoach. In addition to the HonkyTonk, the festival will feature headlining sets from country music favorites Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs, as well as performances from Brothers Osborne, Lana Del Rey, Sturgill Simpson, Nelly, The Backstreet Boys, Midland, Sammy Hagar, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and many, many more.
Sammy Hagar Leads Lineup of Stagecoach Festival's Palomino Stage
Morgan Wallen Launching Sand In My Boots Festival
Sammy Hagar, Creed To Rock Stagecoach Festival
Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs Lead Stagecoach Festival Lineup
Ozzy Osbourne To Perform On Throne At Final Concert- Kirk Hammett Plots Solo Album And Has 767 Riffs For Next Metallica Record- more
KISS Reunion Event To Include Bruce Kulick- Taproot's Stephen Richards Unable To Work Or Drive After Car Crash-Jimmy Page Talks Black Crowes Collaboration- more
Miley Cyrus Announces New Visual Album 'Something Beautiful'- Jonas Brothers Announce JONAS20: Living The Dream Tour At JONASCON- more
Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Lainey Wilson To Perform At 60th ACM Awards- Parker McCollum Announces New Album At Rodeo Houston- more
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Ghost's Tobias Forge Says Technically He Is A Solo Artist
Kevin Smith To Host Q&A At Special 'This Is Gwar' Screening
Malevolence Announce Their Biggest UK And EU Tour Ever
Ozzy Osbourne To Perform On Throne At Final Concert
Kirk Hammett Plots Solo Album And Has 767 Riffs For Next Metallica Record
Korn and Gojira To Rock Canada
Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into The Fall
Foreigner Announce Canadian Tour Ahead of Juke Box Hero, The Musical Launch