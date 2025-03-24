Sydney Rose Shares Live 'We Hug Now' Video To Announce New EP

(Mercury) In the midst of a rapid rise with her current breakthrough single "We Hug Now," acclaimed Georgia-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Sydney Rose will release her brand new EP I Know What I Want on April 4. It notably marks the first official release under her recently minted deal with Mercury Records, kicking off an exciting new chapter for the rising artist.
To celebrate the news, Sydney shared a captivating official Live Performance Video of her beautifully haunting new single "We Hug Now," which is breaking in real time now.
Following a quiet grind, "We Hug Now" has fueled Sydney's reintroduction this year. Initially, it overtook TikTok, inciting 400K "creates" and generating 1.3 billion cumulative views. Amassing nearly 40 millions streams, the song landed in the Top 3 of the Spotify US and Global Viral 50 Charts, the Top 15 of the Shazam US Top Songs Chart, Top 30 of the Apple US Songs Chart, and Top 20 of the Genius Overall Chart. Plus, it catapulted to #7 on the Billboard Bubbling Under 100 Chart as she soared to #22 on the Emerging Artists Chart. Not to mention, she has now attracted over 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify and just made her debut on Spotify's Top Songs Chart in the U.S..
Simultaneously, the singer and songwriter has garnered enthusiastic critical acclaim. Billboard noted, "The post-relationship song starts as a gentle, echoing ballad, a la Rose's musical hero Phoebe Bridges - but it's the climax, after a switch to a more cathartic mid-tempo singalong, that has taken off on TikTok, with countless users connecting with the lyrics."
Get to know Sydney Rose now and stay tuned for I Know What I Want EP.
TRACKLISTING
31
Listen To The Birds
5 More Minutes
Thank You For Trying
Dogs I Pass On The Street
We Hug Now
