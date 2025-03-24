Wang Chung Looking Back With New Retrospective

(Chipster) Some of the '80s biggest and most enduring hits were created by a single band, Wang Chung - including "Dance Hall Days," "Everybody Have Fun Tonight," "Let's Go", "To Live and Die in L.A.," "Hypnotize Me," and "Fire In The Twilight" - and now all those tracks (and more!) will be included on the new compilation, 'Clear Light/Dark Matter' via SING (distributed by Symphonic/AMPED Distribution).

Scheduled to release on Friday, May 9th, 2025, 'Clear Light/Dark Matter' reveals the many layers of Wang Chung's music. Available on CD, digital, and a double set on black or white vinyl, the compilation spans the band's more than four-decade career featuring a carefully curated selection of their greatest hits and hidden gems, including never-before-released demos and a new live recording. Additionally, a single-vinyl release of just the "Greatest Hits" (disc one) of 'Clear Light/Dark Matter' will also be available.

"Our songs often have an accessible front end, but there's always a deeper layer beneath the surface-whether it's lyrically or musically. 'Clear Light, Dark Matter' reflects that balance between the light and the dark, the yin and yang, or as we like to say, the Wang and the Chung of what we do." -Nick Feldman

The double-vinyl and double-CD sets also include an edit of the recently released brand new remix of "Everybody Have Fun Tonight" by acclaimed remixer Eric Kupper, known for his work with artists such as Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Depeche Mode, Diana Ross, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Priced at $89.95, 'Clear Light/Dark Matter' is also available now for preorder here as a "Deluxe Edition," including instant access to the music and other exclusive digital content!

Included in the set:

* Double 12" LP Vinyl Record: 180g colored vinyl (Clear White & Black Ice)

* 7" Vinyl Single: Everybody Have Fun Tonight (Eric Kupper Remix - Club & Dub versions)

* Exclusive Booklet: Featuring photos provided by Nick Feldman and Jack Hues, with written contributions from Jack Hues

* CD: 6-panel two-disc digipak of 'Clear Light/Dark Matter'

* Turntable Mat

* 8" x 10" Semi-Gloss Photo: Exclusive image provided by Wang Chung

* 5" x 5" Sticker: Everybody Wang Chung Tonight

Additionally, digital assets include:

* 8 Exclusive Photos: Never-before-seen

* Thank You Video: Personal message from Wang Chung

The duo are eager to hit the road as part of Rick Springfield's 2025 edition of his "I Want My '80s Tour."

"We are really excited to be doing the Rick Springfield tour this summer, " said the band in a statement. "The lineup is strong and we feel each act compliments the other really well into a good blend. We're sure the audiences will enjoy the experience of the musical journey on show. We have done a lot of touring over the years but we have never played with Rick Springfield or John Waite before, so we are looking forward to working with those guys and also getting to play for perhaps a slightly different audience than before. We are very vibed up for getting everyone to Wang Chung every night on the tour!"

The duo of Nick Feldman and Jack Hues came out of the post-punk/new wave scene in the UK, and went on to achieve global success selling millions of records. Throughout their 40+ year career, they have released 6 studio albums and 2 greatest hits collections. They have had 6 US Top 40 hits, including a massive #1 single. They composed and performed the complete score for the 1984 neo-noir action thriller film "To Live and Die in L.A." and also the song 'Fire in the Twilight' for the legendary film "The Breakfast Club," amongst many others.

In the process of all of this (and somewhat unintentionally), Wang Chung became part of the contemporary culture of North America with their huge smash 'Everybody Have Fun Tonight,' with its now famous line ''Everybody Wang Chung Tonight'' which saw the invention of a new US verb: ''to Wang Chung'."

