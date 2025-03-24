Watch Craig Campbell Take Part In American Idol Audition

(CEG) Country star Craig Campbell took a break from promoting his "Missing You" hit single yesterday to face his old boss, Luke Bryan, on one of television's most popular shows, American Idol. Craig accompanied his 15-year-old Eagleville, Tennessee neighbor Mattie Pruitt on piano as she auditioned in front of star panelists Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood.
Aspiring artist Pruitt is friends with the Campbell family and frequently performs at their Grindstone Cowboy coffee shop and music venue in Eagleville. As Pruitt walked on to the set, Bryan greeted her by saying, "You brought a friendly ol' friend with you," referring to Campbell, who played keys for the country superstar before he signed his first record deal. Pruitt launched into a beautiful version of Jessie Murph's vulnerable hit "How Could You." She received praise from all three judges and a golden ticket to Hollywood.
Campbell is back on the road promoting "Missing You," which was one of the most added singles at country radio last week. Written by Jonathan Singleton, Barry Dean, and Dave Barnes, "Missing You" was originally released on his 2018 See You Try album as has racked up over 16 million streams across platforms and over one million UGCs on TikTok. He recorded the updated version of the song, which has been a fan favorite for many years, and recently released a music video for "Missing You."
Craig Campbell Delivers 'Missing You'
