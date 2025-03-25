Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Announce New Tour Dates

(OMG) Close Enemies proudly announce new tour dates. The powerhouse band featuring legendary musicians Tom Hamilton, multiple Grammy winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, and bassist of the biggest-selling American rock band of all time, Aerosmith, is joined by legendary drummer Tony Brock (The Babys and Rod Stewart), touring veterans Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow and Don Henley) and Trace Foster on guitar, and singer Chasen Hampton, who has been singing professionally since the age of 11, as a member and co-host of the famed 90s Mickey Mouse Club and pop group The Party!

"Close Enemies is packing up and hitting the road again. We'll be supporting Cinderella's Tom Keifer and doing some headline dates as well ! New faces, new places, and epic stages-let's do this!" says the band's vocalist, Chasen Hampton.

Tom Hamilton adds, "Things are picking up with Close Enemies. We just released our second single "Inside Out" and have our third single "Sweet Baby Jesus" tee'd up for an April 11th release. Later this year we'll be back on the road. We're really looking forward to some dates we'll be doing with Tom Kiefer, it should be a great matchup!"

The band will the release their third single "Sweet Baby Jesus" through TLG|ROCK, distributed through Virgin Music Group on April 11th.

Mark Strigl SiriusXM on air host of Ozzy's Boneyard states: "Close Enemies is the real deal-a group of insanely talented musicians including bassist/songwriter Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith. Their new tunes are packed with energy & emotion, and they absolutely blew me away live. This is a band that delivers on every level-don't miss them!"

Dean Baldwin, Host on SiriusXM, FM2.0 & StrykTV states: "A Power Pop revival is on the horizon-a return to an era when rock music was all about hooks, harmonies, and heart. Close Enemies' latest single, Inside Out, is the perfect example of what I'm talking about - long live rock!"

6/12 @ Ludlow Garage in Cincinnati, OH

6/13 @Hobart Art Theatre in Hobart, IN

6/14 @ The Token Lounge in Westland, MI

8/28 @ Iroquois Ampitheater in Louisville, KY w/ Tom Keifer & L.A. Guns

8/29 @ The Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL w/ Winger

8/30 @ The Sonnentag in Eau Claire, WI w/ Tom Keifer and L.A. Guns

10/2 @ Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda, NY w/ Tom Keifer

10/4 @ Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY

10/10 @ Six String Grill & Stage in Foxborough, MA

11/7 @ The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, CA

11/8 @ Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville, CA

11/14 @ The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, CA

11/15 @ Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, CA

Related Stories

Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Go 'Inside Out' With New Single

Hear First Song From Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton's New Band Close Enemies

Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Ink Deal Ahead Of Debut Single

Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Returns With Close Enemies

News > Close Enemies