Backline Follow Blue Highway Fest Rising Stars Challenge With New Song

(PR) Backline, the winners of the Blue Highway Fest Rising Stars Challenge in Big Stone Gap, VA, sponsored by Turnberry Records, are proud to announce the release of their brand-new single, "Cold Wind"-a fresh and compelling original song produced by Blue Highway's Wayne Taylor.

"Backline was so thrilled to win the Blue Highway Fest Rising Stars Challenge and to get the opportunity to record a song produced by Blue Highway's Wayne Taylor," said Katelyn Ingardia, speaking on behalf of the band. "We were looking high and low for a song that would really showcase the band and had one in the works but weren't completely sold on it. Then, about two weeks before we were supposed to go to the studio, my dad sent some new lyrics to me. I sat down in his kitchen and put a melody to it, and we finished writing 'Cold Wind.' So, this new song we are releasing is legitimately 'fresh off the press'!

"Thank you so much to Jeff Partin for some arrangement ideas for 'Cold Wind' and to Wayne Taylor (producer), Jim Price, and Bobby Starnes (Hat Creek Studios), along with the entire team at Turnberry Records!"

Written by David Mabry & Katelyn Mabry, Cold Wind tells the poignant story of a dreamer who leaves behind small-town farm life in the South for the big city, only to find themselves working in a steel factory instead of achieving their dreams. Longing for home, they ultimately return to the South, leaving the cold wind behind them.

Wayne Taylor, who co-produced the song, expressed his enthusiasm: "It was great working with Backline in the studio. It just doesn't get any better than Katelyn's powerful vocals, superb musicians, and a great original song! Hearing them at the Rising Stars Challenge at Blue Highway Fest last year and them winning the competition was a testament to their talent and the legitimacy of the 'Challenge.' I hope everyone enjoys listening to the song as much as I enjoyed working on it!"

Keith Barnacastle, of Turnberry Records, also praised the band and their new release: "Turnberry Records was honored to sponsor the first annual Blue Highway Fest 'Rising Stars Challenge' talent competition in Big Stone Gap, VA and enjoyed all of the performing artists very much. We are excited that Backline, the Challenge winners, has recorded a great original song, 'Cold Wind,' for distribution to bluegrass radio and all music streaming platforms by Get It Played."

