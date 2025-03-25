Big Time Rush Surprise Fans At JONASCON

(fcc) Big Time Rush surprised the audience at JONASCON as they were revealed as a special guest performance. Fans at American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ could not contain their excitement as Big Time Rush made their grand entrance after the Jonas Brother's acoustic rendition of BTR's hit single "Boyfriend."
Big Time Rush and the Jonas Brothers hugged it out on stage as the band went on to perform an epic set of hits including "Windows Down," "City Is Ours," "Call It Like I See It," and more. Big Time Rush and the Jonas Brothers also posted a fun TikTok collaboration here in celebration of joining forces at JONASCON.
JONASCON - an unforgettable, one-day fan event celebrating the launch of the Jonas Brothers massive "JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM TOUR," featured live performances by the Jonas Brothers (featuring their original 2007 band), Nick Jonas, DNCE, Big Time Rush, All-American Rejects, Franklin Jonas, and more. The event also included DJ sets, Q&A panels, fan activations, pop-up surprises, immersive experiences, and special guest appearances.
Big Time Rush's surprise appearance comes on the heels of their recent announcement of the BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE tour, on-sale now. For tickets and more information, go to BigTimeRushOfficial.com.
BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE will give fans exactly what they've long asked for - the band will play every song from every episode of their hit Nickelodeon show, many of which, have never been played live. Rushers will finally get to revisit their favorite moments from the show, plus many more surprises. Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, also known as Jo and Gustavo on the show, will be joining the band as support on all tour dates, making for an epic reunion.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off in Birmingham, AL on July 9. Carlos, Kendall, James & Logan will hit over 50 cities this year in the U.S., U.K. and Europe in a career-spanning, worldwide celebration of their hits, their fans & their friendship. The band is set to announce additional tour dates in more countries at another time.
BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE TOUR - NORTH AMERICA DATES:
Date - City - Venue
Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Friday, July 11, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 13, 2025 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - Jacksonville, FL - Dailys Place
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Friday, July 18, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Friday, July 25, 2025 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Friday, August 1, 2025 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann
Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Friday, August 8, 2025 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Friday, August 15, 2025 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
Friday, August 22, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Saturday, August 23, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Friday, August 29, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 30, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE TOUR - EUROPE DATES:
Date - City - Venue
Friday, November 14, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
Monday, November 17, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena
Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sportovní hala Fortuna
Sunday, November 23, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
Monday, November 24, 2025 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum
Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club
Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris - La Villette
Friday, December 5, 2025 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
Monday, December 8, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Thursday, December 11, 2025 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
Sunday, December 14, 2025 - Athens, Greece - OAKA Basketball Arena
ABOUT BIG TIME RUSH:
