Big Time Rush Surprise Fans At JONASCON

(fcc) Big Time Rush surprised the audience at JONASCON as they were revealed as a special guest performance. Fans at American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ could not contain their excitement as Big Time Rush made their grand entrance after the Jonas Brother's acoustic rendition of BTR's hit single "Boyfriend."

Big Time Rush and the Jonas Brothers hugged it out on stage as the band went on to perform an epic set of hits including "Windows Down," "City Is Ours," "Call It Like I See It," and more. Big Time Rush and the Jonas Brothers also posted a fun TikTok collaboration here in celebration of joining forces at JONASCON.

JONASCON - an unforgettable, one-day fan event celebrating the launch of the Jonas Brothers massive "JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM TOUR," featured live performances by the Jonas Brothers (featuring their original 2007 band), Nick Jonas, DNCE, Big Time Rush, All-American Rejects, Franklin Jonas, and more. The event also included DJ sets, Q&A panels, fan activations, pop-up surprises, immersive experiences, and special guest appearances.

Big Time Rush's surprise appearance comes on the heels of their recent announcement of the BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE tour, on-sale now. For tickets and more information, go to BigTimeRushOfficial.com.

BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE will give fans exactly what they've long asked for - the band will play every song from every episode of their hit Nickelodeon show, many of which, have never been played live. Rushers will finally get to revisit their favorite moments from the show, plus many more surprises. Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, also known as Jo and Gustavo on the show, will be joining the band as support on all tour dates, making for an epic reunion.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off in Birmingham, AL on July 9. Carlos, Kendall, James & Logan will hit over 50 cities this year in the U.S., U.K. and Europe in a career-spanning, worldwide celebration of their hits, their fans & their friendship. The band is set to announce additional tour dates in more countries at another time.

BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE TOUR - NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Date - City - Venue

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Friday, July 11, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 13, 2025 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - Jacksonville, FL - Dailys Place

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Friday, July 18, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Friday, July 25, 2025 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Friday, August 1, 2025 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Friday, August 8, 2025 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Friday, August 15, 2025 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

Friday, August 22, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Saturday, August 23, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Friday, August 29, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 30, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE TOUR - EUROPE DATES:

Date - City - Venue

Friday, November 14, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

Monday, November 17, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena

Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sportovní hala Fortuna

Sunday, November 23, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

Monday, November 24, 2025 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum

Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris - La Villette

Friday, December 5, 2025 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

Monday, December 8, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Thursday, December 11, 2025 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

Sunday, December 14, 2025 - Athens, Greece - OAKA Basketball Arena

