Chevelle Recruit Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society For Summer Tour

(Live Nation) Chevelle announce their highly anticipated return to the stage with special guests Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society for a summer tour across the U.S.

Produced by Live Nation, the 38-city tour kicks off on August 7 at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX making stops across North America in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Airway Heights, WA at BECU Live at Northern Quest on October 2.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, March 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 28 at 10am local time.

HEADLINING TOUR DATES:

With Support from Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society

*Not a Live Nation Date

Thu Aug 07 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Sat Aug 09 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

Sun Aug 10 - Kansas City, MO - VooDoo at Harrah's Kansas City

Tue Aug 12 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Thu Aug 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Fri Aug 15 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Aug 16 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater

Tue Aug 19 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 20 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Toronto

Thu Aug 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*

Sat Aug 23 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sun Aug 24 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 26 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Wed Aug 27 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Thu Aug 28 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sat Aug 30 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

Sun Aug 31 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Wed Sep 03 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater

Thu Sep 04 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 05 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Sun Sep 07 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue Sep 09 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle*

Wed Sep 10 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Fri Sep 11 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom*

Sat Sep 13 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Sun Sep 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion*

Tue Sep 16 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Wed Sep 17 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Thu Sep 18 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

Sat Sep 20 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Sun Sep 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Sep 23 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Fri Sep 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Sat Sep 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Sun Sep 28 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium*

Tue Sep 30 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center

Wed Oct 01 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Thu Oct 02 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest

