Die Spitz Ink With Third Man Records

(BHM) Third Man Records is proud to announce mayhem-inciting Austin, TX-based rock quartet Die Spitz as the latest signings to its legendary roster. The announcement follows the band's riotous headline performance earlier this month at Third Man Records & CREEM's blowout "Two-Day Rock 'N' Roll Party" unofficial SXSW showcase at Austin's 13th Floor.

"We are so grateful to Third Man for this opportunity. We're having a grand ole time recording and can't wait for yall to hear!" say Die Spitz.

Hailed for their frenzied and electrifying live shows, Die Spitz will celebrate with a wide-ranging world tour that includes headline dates and festival appearances across North America, the UK, and Europe. Dates begin May 28 at George's Music in Fayetteville, AR and then continue into the summer.

Highlights include eagerly awaited performances at Detroit, MI's Third Man Records Cass Corridor (June 1), Toronto, ON's The Garrison (June 3), New York City's The Governors Ball (June 7), Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (June 12), Wichita, KS's Somewhere Fest & Conference (June 14), Belfort, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France's Les Eurockéennes (July 4), Cheltenham, UK's 2000trees (July 11), Atlanta, GA's Shaky Knees Music Festival (September 20), and more.

DIE SPITZ - TOUR 2025

MAY

28 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Music

29 - Kansas City, MO - MiniBar

30 - St. Louis, MO - The Sinkhole

31 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

JUNE

1 - Detroit, MI - Third Man Records Cass Corridor

3 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

5 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

7 - New York, NY - The Governors Ball *

8 - Philadelphia. PA - PhilaMOCA

9 - Washington, DC - DC9

10 - Durham, NC - Pinhook

12 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival *

14 - Wichita, KS - Somewhere Fest & Conference *

JULY

4 - Belfort, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, FR - Les Eurockéennes *

6 - Hünxe, DE - Ruhrpott Rodeo Festival *

8 - Paris, FR - Supersonic

10 - London, UK - The Shackwell Arms

11 - Cheltenham, UK - 2000trees *

12 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms

13 - Sjock, BE - Sjock Festival *

15 - Berlin, DE - Cassiopeia

16 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow Music Club

17 - Cologne, DE - Blue Shell

18 - Amsterdam, NL - TBA

19 - Cuxhaven, DE - Deichbrand Festival *

SEPTEMBER

20 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival *

OCTOBER

24 - Austin, TX - Stubb's

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

