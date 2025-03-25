Ella Langley Shares 'Weren't For The Wind' Video

(SME) Breakthrough country star Ella Langley has released the official music video for her single "weren't for the wind". The video was filmed in Nashville and was written and co-directed by Ella alongside Wales Toney of Whale Tale. The cinematic visual made its broadcast debut today on Paramount's Times Square Billboard and is now in rotation across CMT Channels.

With "weren't for the wind", Ella is the fastest growing female artists at Country Radio right now, with the song currently in the Top 20 and running quickly up the chart. The captivating track has over 110 million streams worldwide to date and is the most widely played song from her critically acclaimed the deluxe version of her debut album, still hungover, only behind her #1 Country radio hit "you look like you love me" featuring Riley Green.

Ella is currently performing as direct support on Riley Green's North American Damn Country Music Tour and has several more SOLD-OUT headline shows to go on her still hungover tour next month. See her full list of tour dates here.

