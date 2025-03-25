Five For Fighting And Vertical Horizon Plot Summer Tour

(37-Media) Grammy nominated, platinum-selling artist, Five For Fighting (aka John Ondrasik) will be back on the road, headlining shows this August (dates below, more to be announced soon) with special guest Vertical Horizon.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 28 HERE; select venues will be releasing presale tickets Wednesday March 26 and Thursday, March 27, check venue websites for details.
"I'm so excited to go back to the future and hit the road with Vertical Horizon," says Ondrasik. "One of my early touring experiences was opening for Vertical Horizon and Matt was kind enough to give me my first look at a tour bus. (We were still in the van!). Here we are over 25 years later singing songs, tossing basses, and bringing back memories for music fans of all ages. One could say I'm sixty for a moment...and thankfully this time we have a tour bus!"
Ondrasik will bring along his band, drummer Randy Cooke (Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, Dave Stewart), bassist John Button (Sheryl Crow, The Who, Shakira), and guitarist Peter Thorn (Chris Cornell, Melissa Etheridge, Don Henley), to play the songs his fans have loved for over two decades along with his recent viral hits.
To date, Five For Fighting, has released six studio albums, including the platinum certified America Town and The Battle for Everything; and the top 10 charting Two Lights, along with an EP and live albums. Ondrasik has penned major hits, including the chart-topping "100 Years," "The Riddle," "Chances," "World," and "Easy Tonight," which have earned tens of millions of streams and place him as a top 10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s. The reflective "100 Years" has joined "Superman (It's Not Easy)" as part of the American Songbook and continues to stand the test of time at weddings, birthdays, graduations, memorials, and many a home video. Five For Fighting's music has also been featured in more than 350 films, television shows, and commercials, including the Oscar-winning The Blind Side, Hawaii Five-O, The Sopranos and the CBS drama, Code Black.
FIVE FOR FIGHTING WITH VERTICAL HORIZON TOUR DATES:
August 13, 2025 in Columbus, OH at TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum
August 14, 2025 in St. Charles, IL at The Arcada Theatre
August 16, 2025 in Oklahoma City, OK at Scissortail Park (Free Show)
August 17, 2025 in Dallas, TX at Bomb Factory
August 19, 2025 in Arvada, CO at Arvada Center Summer Concert Series
August 20, 2025 in Grand Junction, CO at Avalon Theatre
August 22, 2025 in Salt Lake City, UT at The Union
August 23, 2025 in Boise, ID at Knitting Factory Concert House
August 24, 2025 in Spokane, WA at Knitting Factory Concert House
FIVE FOR FIGHTING STRING QUARTET TOUR DATES:
Fri 4/25 in Lawrence, KS at Liberty Hall
Sat 4/26 in Omaha, NE at The Admiral
Sun 4/27 in Wichita, KS at The Cotillion Ballroom
Tue 4/29 in St. Louis, MO at City Winery St. Louis
Wed 4/30 in McMinnville, TN at Park Theater
Fri 5/2 in Cincinnati, OH at The Ludlow Garage
Sat 5/3 in Pontiac, MI at The Flagstar Strand Theatre
Sun 5/4 in Akron, OH at Goodyear Theater
Wed 5/7 in Nashville, TN at City Winery Nashville
Fri 5/9 in Charlotte, NC at Neighborhood Theatre
Tue 5/13 in Atlanta, GA at City Winery Atlanta
Wed 5/14 in Newberry, SC at Newberry Opera House
Sat 5/17 in Pittsburgh, PA at City Winery Pittsburgh
Mon 5/19 in Annapolis, MD at Rams Head On Stage
Tue 5/20 in Alexandria, VA at The Birchmere
