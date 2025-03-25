Hail The Sun To Rock amphitheaters With Ice Nine Kills

(CC) Hail The Sun are excited to announce its upcoming spring and summer amphitheater tour supporting Ice Nine Kills in select U.S. markets. Currently touring with The Amity Affliction, Many Eyes and Unwell through March 26, the Ice Nine Kills run will kick off on April 29 at The National in Richmond, VA and feature support and headlining appearances through June 12.

Helmed by notable producer Kris Crummett, Divine Inner Tension, Hail The Sun's acclaimed latest album, finds the veteran rock band questioning everything about what it means to be here and to be alive, on both a micro level - where the importance of our existence is profound and paramount - and on a macro one - where our time on this planet is nothing but irrelevant and insignificant.

Across its 12 stirring and intense songs, the album, which was praised by the likes of Guitar World, Alternative Press, Brooklyn Vegan, The Alternative and many more, embarks on a journey that takes the listener back and forth between those two extremes as it tries to reconcile that paradox of living intentionally but relinquishing control by taking your hands off the wheel and letting the universe guide you. Stream Divine Inner Tension in full on all platforms HERE.

Hail The Sun will be making the following appearances in 2025. Dates below with more to be announced soon.

MARCH

21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory #

22 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory #

23 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom #

25 - Reno, NV - Virginia St. Brewhouse #

26 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre #

APRIL

29 - Richmond, VA - The National *

MAY

01 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *

07 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

09 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue ^

10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave * (SOLD OUT)

11 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood ^

13 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium ^

14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

19 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre *

20 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall ^

21 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

23 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power ^

24 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall ^

25 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater *

27 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant *

30 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre *

31 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock ^

JUNE

01 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live ^

02 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston *

05 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle *

06 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East ^

07 - Memphis, TN - Growlers ^

09 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans *

11 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly ^

12 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach *

JULY

08 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion ^

09 - London, UK - Oslo Hackney ^

11 - Cheltenham, UK - 2000trees Festival

13 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage ^

# - w/ The Amity Affliction, Many Eyes, Unwell

* - supporting Ice Nine Kills

^ - headline show

