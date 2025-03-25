Kid Rock Takes Chris Janson To Visit Paisley Park

(TPR) Multi-Platinum and award-winning, Chris Janson, took the stage with a custom purple piano on Saturday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN as a special guest on Kid Rock's current tour.

The tour kicked off this past weekend in Omaha, NE and Minneapolis, MN - where Janson and his wife got an exclusive tour of musical icon and Minneapolis native Prince's Paisley Park estate.

Following the truly inspiring home tour, Janson returned to the Target Center ahead of hitting the stage to hand paint his Grand piano purple in honor of Prince. He performed a section of "Purple Rain" in a medley of his award-winning song, "Drunk Girl."

Janson will continue Kid Rock's tour for the remaining March dates of the 7-stop run.

Related Stories

Watch Chris Janson's 'Stay Rowdy' Video

Chris Janson's 'Buy Me A Boat' Certified 5x Platinum

Watch Chris Janson Team With Alamaba For 'Christmas In Dixie'

Chris Janson Teaming Up With Alabama For 'Christmas in Dixie'

News > Chris Janson