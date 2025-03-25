Maren Morris Announces New Album 'D R E A M S I C L E'

(SME) GRAMMY Award-winning artist Maren Morris has announced that her fourth studio album, D R E A M S I C L E, will arrive May 9, 2025. The first taste of the album, "carry me through", will be unveiled this Thursday, March 27.
D R E A M S I C L E continues an already incredible year for Maren, which includes her first-ever Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations for her song "Kiss The Sky" from The Wild Robot. The album marks a whole new chapter for Maren and follows the release of her August 2024 EP, Intermission.
Maren Morris has broken boundaries, smashed records, and affirmed herself as a dynamic vocalist, prolific songwriter, and showstopping performer on her own terms. Among numerous accolades, she has garnered a GRAMMY Award, five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards. She has earned dozens of multiplatinum and gold certifications worldwide and tallied billions of streams. Her catalog encompasses a trio of acclaimed albums, namely HERO [2016], GIRL [2019], and Humble Quest [2022]. Speaking to her versatility, she's the rare force of nature equally suited to collaborating with Zedd on the 6x-platinum "The Middle" or duetting with everyone from Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, and Sheryl Crow to Teddy Swims, Hozier, and Jessie Murph on tracks. Beyond standout late-night television performances, she notably served as guest host for ABC's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! Not to mention, she has sold out tours on multiple continents, gracing hallowed stages in the process. Along the way, she also co-founded The Highwomen with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Amanda Shires. In September 2023, Maren shared The Bridge, an EP featuring "The Tree" and "Get the Hell Out of Here," and followed with a cover of Billy Idol's classic track "Dancing With Myself" in February 2024. She entered a bold new era with the release of her Intermission EP in August, which features "cut!" [feat. Julia Michaels] and the MUNA-produced and playful single "push me over". Maren, who described Intermission as her "heart journey and gamut of emotions packaged into 5 songs", is always unapologetically herself - and that remains a core element of her art as she moves forward towards the release of her upcoming album, D R E A M S I C L E.
TRACK LIST
1. lemonade
2. people still show up
3. cry in the car
4. cut!
5. bed no breakfast
6. dreamsicle
7. i hope i never fall in love
8. too good
9. push me over
10. because, of course
11. grand bouquet
12. this is how a woman leaves
13. carry me through
14. holy smoke
